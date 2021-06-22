Maine State Trooper Stops With Blue Lights On To Let Doe and Fawn Cross the Road

Ever wonder what the view looks like when the 101st MAINEiacs are doing their thing, thousands of feet up in the air?. As someone who has spent a majority of their life in Bangor, watching the refueling planes take off and land from the airport, I have always been amazed by the concept that these huge, metal flying gas tanks (that's what a friend of mine used to call them, and it stuck) could be maneuvered, in such a precise way as to find a tiny hole and actually deliver fuel into another moving aircraft, without spilling it all over the place.