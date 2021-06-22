I Tried 5 Popular SPF Mists & There’s One Clear Winner
If you're interested in preventative skincare, a daily dose of broad spectrum sunscreen is the easiest place to start. A generous layer will protect skin from UVA rays (responsible for skin cancer and signs of ageing, such as fine lines and dark spots) and UVB rays, which cause painful sunburn. In other words, slotting sunscreen into your morning skincare routine is a no brainer, and if you're using skincare ingredients like retinol or exfoliating acids, it's even more of a necessity, as they can make skin sensitive to sunlight.www.refinery29.com