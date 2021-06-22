I Tried £216 Worth Of Peace Out Skincare & Here Are My Honest Thoughts

When it comes to products that claim to “fade,” “brighten,” or reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and acne scars, I can’t help but remain a skeptic. As a beauty writer who’s dealt with acne for over a decade, I’ve seen and slathered it all; from over-the-counter topicals at the drugstore to very expensive peels from fancy brands, advanced dermatologist treatments, and even a famous 3-step system backed by a celeb who shall remain anonymous. You name it, I’ve tried it on my quest for clearer skin. While I've finally gotten a handle on my complexion, one primary issue I'm currently dealing with is the hyperpigmentation left from breakouts past. After hearing about Murad's new Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum boasting everything from very impressive clinical to customer reviewers and staggering before & after photos, you could say my interest was more than piqued. Join me below as I test and chronicle everything there is to know about Murad's new product — including why the £75 serum ultimately earned a permanent spot in my skincare routine.