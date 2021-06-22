Cancel
Directivity enhancement of a cylindrical wire antenna by a graded index dielectric shell designed using strictly conformal transformation optics

By Hossein Eskandari, Soorena Saviz, Tomáš Tyc
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA transformation-optical method is presented to enhance the directivity of a cylindrical wire antenna by using an all-dielectric graded index medium. The strictly conformal mapping between two doubly connected virtual and physical domains is established numerically. Multiple directive beams are produced, providing directive emission. The state-of-the-art optical path rescaling method is employed to mitigate the superluminal regions. The resulting transformation medium is all-dielectric and nondispersive, which can provide broadband functionality and facilitate the realization of the device using available fabrication technologies. The realization of the device is demonstrated by dielectric perforation based on the effective medium theory. The device’s functionality is verified by carrying out both ray-tracing and full-wave simulations using finite-element-based software COMSOL Multiphysics.

PhysicsNature.com

Direct observation of chaotic resonances in optical microcavities

Optical microcavities play a significant role in the study of classical and quantum chaos. To date, most experimental explorations of their internal wave dynamics have focused on the properties of their inputs and outputs, without directly interrogating the dynamics and the associated mode patterns inside. As a result, this key information is rarely retrieved with certainty, which significantly restricts the verification and understanding of the actual chaotic motion. Here we demonstrate a simple and robust approach to directly and rapidly map the internal mode patterns in chaotic microcavities. By introducing a local index perturbation through a pump laser, we report a spectral response of optical microcavities that is proportional to the internal field distribution. With this technique, chaotic modes with staggered mode spacings can be distinguished. Consequently, a complete chaos assisted tunneling (CAT) and its time-reversed process are experimentally verified in the optical domain with unprecedented certainty.
SoftwareNature.com

Quantum random number cloud platform

Randomness lays the foundation for information security. Quantum random number generation based on various quantum principles has been proposed to provide true randomness in the last two decades. We integrate four different types of quantum random number generators on the Alibaba Cloud servers to enhance cybersecurity. Post-processing modules are integrated into the quantum platform to extract true random numbers. We employ improved authentication protocols where original pseudo-random numbers are replaced with quantum ones. Users from the Alibaba Cloud, such as Ant Financial and Smart Access Gateway, request random numbers from the quantum platform for various cryptographic tasks. For cloud services demanding the highest security, such as Alipay at Ant Financial, we combine the random numbers from four quantum devices by XOR the outputs to enhance practical security. The quantum platform has been continuously run for more than a year.
Softwareaithority.com

New Lattice Radiant 3.0 Design Software Further Enhances Ease of Use to Accelerate FPGA Designs

Lattice Semiconductor, the low power programmable leader, announced availability of the latest version of its popular software design tool for use with low power Lattice FPGAs, Lattice Radiant 3.0. The tool supports higher density devices like the new Lattice CertusPro™-NX family – the latest family based on the Lattice Nexus platform – and offers new features that make it faster and easier than ever to develop Lattice FPGA-based designs.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Transform Invoices Into Tabular Data Using Python

99% of text data is available in unstructured form. And, when we talk about the unstructured data that is hard to interpret and manage — Invoices are one example of unstructured data. When we work in the analytics and data science field, we usually need data in tabular form to...
ChemistryNature.com

Low temperature chemical sintering of inkjet-printed Zn nanoparticles for highly conductive flexible electronic components

This study illustrates an innovative way to fabricate inkjet-printed tracks by sequential printing of Zn nanoparticle ink and curing ink for low temperature in situ chemical sintering. Employing chemical curing in place of standard sintering methods leads to the advantages of using flexible substrates that may not withstand the high thermal budgets of the standard methods. A general formulation engineering method is adopted to produce highly concentrated Zn ink which is cured by inkjet printing an over-layer of aqueous acetic acid which is the curing agent. The experimental results reveal that a narrow window of acid concentration of curing ink plays a crucial role in determining the electrical properties of the printed Zn nanoparticles. Highly conductive (~105 S m−1) and mechanically flexible printed Zn features are achieved. In addition, from systematic material characterization, we obtain an understanding of the curing mechanism. Finally, a touch sensor circuit is demonstrated involving all-Zn printed conductive tracks.
ChemistryNature.com

Preparation and characterization of silver orthophosphate photocatalytic coating on glass substrate

The photocatalytic activity of silver orthophosphate Ag3PO4 has been studied and shown to have a high photo-oxidation capability. However, there is few reported example of a simple method to prepare Ag3PO4 coatings on various substrates. In this study a novel and simple method to immobilize Ag3PO4 on the surface of glass substrates has been developed. A silver phosphate paste based on a polyelectrolyte solution was applied to a smooth glass surface. The resulting dried material was calcined to obtain a coating that remained on the glass substrate. The coating layer was characterized by X-ray diffraction and energy dispersive X-ray spectrometry, and the optical band gap of the material was determined. The results indicated that an Ag3PO4 coating responsive to visible light was successfully prepared. The coating, under visible light irradiation, has the ability to decompose methylene blue. Although the coating contained some elemental silver, this did not adversely affect the optical band gap or the photocatalytic ability.
ChemistryNature.com

2D-MoS goes 3D: transferring optoelectronic properties of 2D MoS to a large-area thin film

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 64 (2021) Cite this article. The ongoing miniaturization of electronic devices has boosted the development of new post-silicon two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors, such as transition metal dichalcogenides, one of the most prominent materials being molybdenum disulfide (MoS2). A major obstacle for the industrial production of MoS2-based devices lies in the growth techniques. These must ensure the reliable fabrication of MoS2 with tailored 2D properties to allow for the typical direct bandgap of 1.9 eV, while maintaining large-area growth and device compatibility. In this work, we used a versatile and industrially scalable MoS2 growth method based on ionized jet deposition and annealing at 250 °C, through which a 3D stable and scalable material exhibiting excellent electronic and optical properties of 2D MoS2 is synthesized. The thickness-related limit, i.e., the desired optical and electronic properties being limited to 2D single/few-layered MoS2, was overcome in the thin film through the formation of encapsulated highly crystalline 2D MoS2 nanosheets exhibiting a bandgap of 1.9 eV and sharp optical emission. The newly synthesized 2D-in-3D MoS2 structure will facilitate device compatibility of 2D materials and confer superior optoelectronic device function.
Technologyaithority.com

D-Link Unveils 5G Private Networks Designed to Transform Enterprises at MWC

Global Leader Presents Its Latest 5G Private Network Technologies, Designed for Boosting Enterprise Productivity. D-Link, a global leader in networking technologies, announces its latest private 5G network innovations, specifically designed for enterprises and SMBs, to address mounting critical IoT connectivity demands and drive new efficiencies in the current digital revolution known as Industry X.0.
PhysicsNature.com

Vital role of magnetocrystalline anisotropy in cubic chiral skyrmion hosts

Magnetic anisotropy is anticipated to govern the formation of exotic spin textures reported recently in cubic chiral magnets, like low-temperature tilted conical and skyrmion lattice (SkL) states and metastable SkLs with various lattice geometry. Motivated by these findings, we quantified the cubic anisotropy in a series of CoZnMn-type cubic chiral magnets. We found that the strength of anisotropy is highly enhanced towards low temperatures. Moreover, not only the magnitude but also the character of cubic anisotropy drastically varies upon changing the Co/Mn ratio. We correlate these changes with temperature- and composition-induced variations of the helical modulation vectors, deformations of skyrmions, structural rearrangements of the metastable SkLs and the large enhancement of Gilbert damping. Similar studies on magnetic anisotropy are required for the quantitative, unified description of the known stable and metastable modulated spin textures and for the systematic exploration of novel ones in this large class of skyrmion hosts.
PhysicsNature.com

Effect of strain-induced anisotropy on magnetization dynamics in YFeO films recrystallized on a lattice-mismatched substrate

We report on the correlation of structural and magnetic properties of Y3Fe5O12 (YIG) films deposited on Y3Al5O12 substrates using pulsed laser deposition. The recrystallization process leads to an unexpected formation of interfacial tensile strain and consequently strain-induced anisotropy contributing to the perpendicular magnetic anisotropy. The ferromagnetic resonance linewidth of YIG is significantly increased in comparison to a film on a lattice-matched Gd3Ga5O12 substrate. Notably, the linewidth dependency on frequency has a negative slope. The linewidth behavior is explained with the proposed anisotropy dispersion model.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of non-thermal effect of microwave radiation and its mode of action in bacterial cell inactivation

A growing body of literature has recognized the non-thermal effect of pulsed microwave radiation (PMR) on bacterial systems. However, its mode of action in deactivating bacteria has not yet been extensively investigated. Nevertheless, it is highly important to advance the applications of PMR from simple to complex biological systems. In this study, we first optimized the conditions of the PMR device and we assessed the results by simulations, using ANSYS HFSS (High Frequency Structure Simulator) and a 3D particle-in-cell code for the electron behavior, to provide a better overview of the bacterial cell exposure to microwave radiation. To determine the sensitivity of PMR, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus cultures were exposed to PMR (pulse duration: 60 ns, peak frequency: 3.5 GHz) with power density of 17 kW/cm2 at the free space of sample position, which would induce electric field of 8.0 kV/cm inside the PBS solution of falcon tube in this experiment at 25 °C. At various discharges (D) of microwaves, the colony forming unit curves were analyzed. The highest ratios of viable count reductions were observed when the doses were increased from 20D to 80D, which resulted in an approximate 6 log reduction in E. coli and 4 log reduction in S. aureus. Moreover, scanning electron microscopy also revealed surface damage in both bacterial strains after PMR exposure. The bacterial inactivation was attributed to the deactivation of oxidation-regulating genes and DNA damage.
ChemistryNature.com

Engineering atomic-scale magnetic fields by dysprosium single atom magnets

Atomic scale engineering of magnetic fields is a key ingredient for miniaturizing quantum devices and precision control of quantum systems. This requires a unique combination of magnetic stability and spin-manipulation capabilities. Surface-supported single atom magnets offer such possibilities, where long temporal and thermal stability of the magnetic states can be achieved by maximizing the magnet/ic anisotropy energy (MAE) and by minimizing quantum tunnelling of the magnetization. Here, we show that dysprosium (Dy) atoms on magnesium oxide (MgO) have a giant MAE of 250 meV, currently the highest among all surface spins. Using a variety of scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM) techniques including single atom electron spin resonance (ESR), we confirm no spontaneous spin-switching in Dy over days at ≈ 1 K under low and even vanishing magnetic field. We utilize these robust Dy single atom magnets to engineer magnetic nanostructures, demonstrating unique control of magnetic fields with atomic scale tunability.
ChemistryNature.com

Effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid natural fibre/phenol formaldehyde composites

This investigation is carried out to understand the effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid phenol formaldehyde (PF) composite fabricated with Areca Fine Fibres (AFFs) and Calotropis Gigantea Fibre (CGF). Hybrid CGF/AFF/PF composites were manufactured using the hand layup technique at varying weight percentages of fibre reinforcement (25, 35 and 45%). Hybrid composite having 35 wt.% showed better mechanical properties (tensile strength ca. 59 MPa, flexural strength ca. 73 MPa and impact strength 1.43 kJ/m2) under wet and dry conditions as compared to the other hybrid composites. In general, the inclusion of the fibres enhanced the mechanical properties of neat PF. Increase in the fibre content increased the water absorption, however, after 120 h of immersion, all the composites attained an equilibrium state.
ScienceNature.com

Inconsistent prediction capability of ImmuneCells.Sig across different RNA-seq datasets

Arising from D. Xiong et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18546-x (2020) In Xiong et al.1, the ImmuneCells.Sig was identified as a gene expression signature to predict response to immune checkpoint therapy (ICT) from two immune cell subpopulations that are highly enriched in tumors not responding to ICT. The derived signature achieved high prognostic value in the discovery dataset and three validation datasets, comparing to 12 previously reported ICT response signatures in melanoma patients. We found that the performance reported in the original paper can only be achieved by using predictive models trained individually on the same validation dataset. As the validation stage only reports training error, the results could be overoptimistic and the performance could drop if a model is trained on one dataset and applied on another dataset.
PhysicsNature.com

Searching for a second excitation in the inelastic neutron scattering spectrum of a liquid metal: a Bayesian analysis

When probed at nanometer and picosecond scales, the properties of a liquid present striking analogies with the ones of the corresponding solid, one of the most surprising is the ability of supporting shear wave propagation, as a rigid medium. Although this evidence is being reported by a growing number of terahertz scattering measurements, it remains an open question whether it is universal or rather typical of some liquids only. Furthermore, given its elusive signatures in the scattering signal, the detection of this effect appears as a typical case where an unintentional “bias of confirmation” can mislead experimentalists. We thus decided to use a Bayesian inference approach to achieve a probabilistically grounded and evidence-based lineshape modeling of the inelastic neutron scattering spectra from liquid silver, whose simulated density autocorrelations bear evidence of a shear mode propagation over very short distances. The result of our analysis indicates that the observation of any additional, non-longitudinal, acoustic modes in this simple system goes beyond the accuracy of the used scattering method.
PhysicsNature.com

Unconventional Hall effect and its variation with Co-doping in van der Waals FeGeTe

Two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) magnetic materials have attracted a lot of attention owing to the stabilization of long range magnetic order down to atomic dimensions, and the prospect of novel spintronic devices with unique functionalities. The clarification of the magnetoresistive properties and its correlation to the underlying magnetic configurations is essential for 2D vdW-based spintronic devices. Here, the effect of Co-doping on the magnetic and magnetotransport properties of Fe3GeTe2 have been investigated. Magnetotransport measurements reveal an unusual Hall effect behavior whose strength was considerably modified by Co-doping and attributed to arise from the underlying complicated spin textures. The present results provide a clue to tailoring of the underlying interactions necessary for the realization of a variety of unconventional spin textures for 2D vdW FM-based spintronics.
EngineeringNature.com

Navigation of a magnetic micro-robot through a cerebral aneurysm phantom with magnetic particle imaging

Cerebral aneurysms are potentially life threatening and nowadays treated by a catheter-guided coiling or by a neurosurgical clipping intervention. Here, we propose a helically shaped magnetic micro-robot, which can be steered by magnetic fields in an untethered manner and could be applied for a novel coiling procedure. This is shown by navigating the micro-robot through an additively manufactured phantom of a human cerebral aneurysm. The magnetic fields are applied with a magnetic particle imaging (MPI) scanner, which allows for the navigation and tomographic visualization by the same machine. With MPI the actuation process can be visualized with a localization accuracy of 0.68 mm and an angiogram can be acquired both without any radiation exposure. First in-vitro phantom experiments are presented, showing an idea of a robot conducted treatment of cerebral aneurysms.
ScienceNature.com

K29-linked ubiquitin signaling regulates proteotoxic stress response and cell cycle

Protein ubiquitination shows remarkable topological and functional diversity through the polymerization of ubiquitin via different linkages. Deciphering the cellular ubiquitin code is of central importance to understand the physiology of the cell. However, our understanding of its function is rather limited due to the lack of specific binders as tools to detect K29-linked polyubiquitin. In this study, we screened and characterized a synthetic antigen-binding fragment, termed sAB-K29, that can specifically recognize K29-linked polyubiquitin using chemically synthesized K29-linked diubiquitin. We further determined the crystal structure of this fragment bound to the K29-linked diubiquitin, which revealed the molecular basis of specificity. Using sAB-K29 as a tool, we uncovered that K29-linked ubiquitination is involved in different kinds of cellular proteotoxic stress response as well as cell cycle regulation. In particular, we showed that K29-linked ubiquitination is enriched in the midbody and downregulation of the K29-linked ubiquitination signal arrests cells in G1/S phase.
ScienceNature.com

Biofilm inhibition and bactericidal activity of NiTi alloy coated with graphene oxide/silver nanoparticles via electrophoretic deposition

Biofilm formation on medical devices can induce complications. Graphene oxide/silver nanoparticles (GO/AgNPs) coated nickel-titanium (NiTi) alloy has been successfully produced. Therefore, the aim of this study was to determine the anti-bacterial and anti-biofilm effects of a GO/AgNPs coated NiTi alloy prepared by Electrophoretic deposition (EPD). GO/AgNPs were coated on NiTi alloy using various coating times. The surface characteristics of the coated NiTi alloy substrates were investigated and its anti-biofilm and anti-bacterial effect on Streptococcus mutans biofilm were determined by measuring the biofilm mass and the number of viable cells using a crystal violet assay and colony counting assay, respectively. The results showed that although the surface roughness increased in a coating time-dependent manner, there was no positive correlation between the surface roughness and the total biofilm mass. However, increased GO/AgNPs deposition produced by the increased coating time significantly reduced the number of viable bacteria in the biofilm (p < 0.05). Therefore, the GO/AgNPs on NiTi alloy have an antibacterial effect on the S. mutans biofilm. However, the increased surface roughness does not influence total biofilm mass formation (p = 0.993). Modifying the NiTi alloy surface using GO/AgNPs can be a promising coating to reduce the consequences of biofilm formation.

