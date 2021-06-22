Directivity enhancement of a cylindrical wire antenna by a graded index dielectric shell designed using strictly conformal transformation optics
A transformation-optical method is presented to enhance the directivity of a cylindrical wire antenna by using an all-dielectric graded index medium. The strictly conformal mapping between two doubly connected virtual and physical domains is established numerically. Multiple directive beams are produced, providing directive emission. The state-of-the-art optical path rescaling method is employed to mitigate the superluminal regions. The resulting transformation medium is all-dielectric and nondispersive, which can provide broadband functionality and facilitate the realization of the device using available fabrication technologies. The realization of the device is demonstrated by dielectric perforation based on the effective medium theory. The device’s functionality is verified by carrying out both ray-tracing and full-wave simulations using finite-element-based software COMSOL Multiphysics.www.nature.com