Quantum entangled fractional topology and curvatures
Topological spaces have numerous applications for quantum matter with protected chiral edge modes related to an integer-valued Chern number, which also characterizes the global response of a spin-1/2 particle to a magnetic field. Such spin-1/2 models can also describe topological Bloch bands in lattice Hamiltonians. Here we introduce interactions in a system of spin-1/2s to reveal a class of topological states with rational-valued Chern numbers for each spin providing a geometrical and physical interpretation related to curvatures and quantum entanglement. We study a driving protocol in time to reveal the stability of the fractional topological numbers towards various forms of interactions in the adiabatic limit. We elucidate a correspondence of a one-half topological spin response in bilayer semimetals on a honeycomb lattice with a nodal ring at one Dirac point and a robust π Berry phase at the other Dirac point.www.nature.com