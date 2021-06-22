Cancel
Quantum entangled fractional topology and curvatures

By Joel Hutchinson, Karyn Le Hur
Cover picture for the articleTopological spaces have numerous applications for quantum matter with protected chiral edge modes related to an integer-valued Chern number, which also characterizes the global response of a spin-1/2 particle to a magnetic field. Such spin-1/2 models can also describe topological Bloch bands in lattice Hamiltonians. Here we introduce interactions in a system of spin-1/2s to reveal a class of topological states with rational-valued Chern numbers for each spin providing a geometrical and physical interpretation related to curvatures and quantum entanglement. We study a driving protocol in time to reveal the stability of the fractional topological numbers towards various forms of interactions in the adiabatic limit. We elucidate a correspondence of a one-half topological spin response in bilayer semimetals on a honeycomb lattice with a nodal ring at one Dirac point and a robust π Berry phase at the other Dirac point.

Science
Physics
Google
Computer Science
Related
ComputersScience Daily

Understanding potential topological quantum bits

Quantum computers promise great advances in many fields -- from cryptography to the simulation of protein folding. Yet, which physical system works best to build the underlying quantum bits is still an open question. Unlike regular bits in your computer, these so-called qubits cannot only take the values 0 and 1, but also mixtures of the two. While this potentially makes them very useful, they also become very unstable.
SoftwareNature.com

Quantum random number cloud platform

Randomness lays the foundation for information security. Quantum random number generation based on various quantum principles has been proposed to provide true randomness in the last two decades. We integrate four different types of quantum random number generators on the Alibaba Cloud servers to enhance cybersecurity. Post-processing modules are integrated into the quantum platform to extract true random numbers. We employ improved authentication protocols where original pseudo-random numbers are replaced with quantum ones. Users from the Alibaba Cloud, such as Ant Financial and Smart Access Gateway, request random numbers from the quantum platform for various cryptographic tasks. For cloud services demanding the highest security, such as Alipay at Ant Financial, we combine the random numbers from four quantum devices by XOR the outputs to enhance practical security. The quantum platform has been continuously run for more than a year.
ComputersPhys.org

Quantum simulation: Measurement of entanglement made easier

University of Innsbruck researchers have developed a method to make previously hardly accessible properties in quantum systems measurable. The new method for determining the quantum state in quantum simulators reduces the number of necessary measurements and makes work with quantum simulators much more efficient. In a few years, a new...
ScienceQuantum Frontiers

Cutting the quantum mustard

I had a relative to whom my parents referred, when I was little, as “that great-aunt of yours who walked into a glass door at your cousin’s birthday party.” I was a small child in a large family that mostly lived far away; little else distinguished this great-aunt from other relatives, in my experience. She’d intended to walk from my grandmother’s family room to the back patio. A glass door stood in the way, but she didn’t see it. So my great-aunt whammed into the glass; spent part of the party on the couch, nursing a nosebleed; and earned the epithet via which I identified her for years.
PhysicsNature.com

Nonlinear second-order photonic topological insulators

Higher-order topological insulators are a novel topological phase beyond the framework of conventional bulk–boundary correspondence1,2. In these peculiar systems, the topologically non-trivial boundary modes are characterized by a co-dimension of at least two3,4. Despite several promising preliminary considerations regarding the impact of nonlinearity in such systems5,6, the flourishing field of experimental higher-order topological insulator research has thus far been confined to the linear evolution of topological states. As such, the observation of the interplay between nonlinearity and the dynamics of higher-order topological phases in conservative systems remains elusive. Here we experimentally demonstrate nonlinear higher-order topological corner states. Our photonic platform enables us to observe nonlinear topological corner states as well as the formation of solitons in such topological structures. Our work paves the way towards the exploration of topological properties of matter in the nonlinear regime, and may herald a new class of compact devices that harnesses the intriguing features of topology in an on-demand fashion.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum computing: the question of “quantum superiority” – a classification

Quantum computing: the question of “quantum superiority” – a classification. Quantum Factoring Machine and Grover’s Algorithm. Everyone has heard it before: the quantum computer beats every classic computer “with the left”. What previously took millennia can now be done in seconds. Google’s marketing department has done a great job spreading such beliefs. Since the company played the proof of the “supremacy” – the quantum superiority – of its Sycamore chip with 54 qubits across all media in October 2019, quantum computers have arrived in society’s consciousness – even if they cannot be bought and they do not yet have a single task practical use.
ScienceNature.com

Quantum adiabatic cycles and their breakdown

The assumption that quasi-static transformations do not quantitatively alter the equilibrium expectation of observables is at the heart of thermodynamics and, in the quantum realm, its validity may be confirmed by the application of adiabatic perturbation theory. Yet, this scenario does not straightforwardly apply to Bosonic systems whose excitation energy is slowly driven through the zero. Here, we prove that the universal slow dynamics of such systems is always non-adiabatic and the quantum corrections to the equilibrium observables become rate independent for any dynamical protocol in the slow drive limit. These findings overturn the common expectation for quasi-static processes as they demonstrate that a system as simple and general as the quantum harmonic oscillator, does not allow for a slow-drive limit, but it always displays sudden quench dynamics.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Threshold-Based Quantum Optimization

We propose and study Th-QAOA (pronounced Threshold QAOA), a variation of the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz (QAOA) that replaces the standard phase separator operator, which encodes the objective function, with a threshold function that returns a value $1$ for solutions with an objective value above the threshold and a $0$ otherwise. We vary the threshold value to arrive at a quantum optimization algorithm. We focus on a combination with the Grover Mixer operator; the resulting GM-Th-QAOA can be viewed as a generalization of Grover's quantum search algorithm and its minimum/maximum finding cousin to approximate optimization.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

The Quantum Goose Chase

We regularly get announcements in breakthroughs in quantum computing without seeing much sign of quantum computing being done. Nine years ago there was announced by the British Science Association ‘a new chip which enables mass manufacture of quantum technology’ . The chip had been produced by ‘an intemational research collaboration...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Recent Colorings And Labelings In Topological Coding

Bing Yao (College of Mathematics and Statistics, Northwest Normal University, Lanzhou, 730070 CHINA), Hongyu Wang (National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China, Beijing, 100029, CHINA) Topological Coding consists of two different kinds of mathematics: topological structure and mathematical relation. The colorings and labelings of graph theory are...
PhysicsNature.com

Topology puts solitons in the corner

Nonlinearity and topology are both linked to symmetries, but what happens when the two are combined is not a trivial question. In a nonlinear photonic higher-order topological insulator, solitons localize on the corners together with the topological modes. Many physical phenomena are described as linear effects, even though nonlinearities are...
ChemistryNature.com

2D-MoS goes 3D: transferring optoelectronic properties of 2D MoS to a large-area thin film

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 64 (2021) Cite this article. The ongoing miniaturization of electronic devices has boosted the development of new post-silicon two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors, such as transition metal dichalcogenides, one of the most prominent materials being molybdenum disulfide (MoS2). A major obstacle for the industrial production of MoS2-based devices lies in the growth techniques. These must ensure the reliable fabrication of MoS2 with tailored 2D properties to allow for the typical direct bandgap of 1.9 eV, while maintaining large-area growth and device compatibility. In this work, we used a versatile and industrially scalable MoS2 growth method based on ionized jet deposition and annealing at 250 °C, through which a 3D stable and scalable material exhibiting excellent electronic and optical properties of 2D MoS2 is synthesized. The thickness-related limit, i.e., the desired optical and electronic properties being limited to 2D single/few-layered MoS2, was overcome in the thin film through the formation of encapsulated highly crystalline 2D MoS2 nanosheets exhibiting a bandgap of 1.9 eV and sharp optical emission. The newly synthesized 2D-in-3D MoS2 structure will facilitate device compatibility of 2D materials and confer superior optoelectronic device function.
PhysicsNature.com

Effect of strain-induced anisotropy on magnetization dynamics in YFeO films recrystallized on a lattice-mismatched substrate

We report on the correlation of structural and magnetic properties of Y3Fe5O12 (YIG) films deposited on Y3Al5O12 substrates using pulsed laser deposition. The recrystallization process leads to an unexpected formation of interfacial tensile strain and consequently strain-induced anisotropy contributing to the perpendicular magnetic anisotropy. The ferromagnetic resonance linewidth of YIG is significantly increased in comparison to a film on a lattice-matched Gd3Ga5O12 substrate. Notably, the linewidth dependency on frequency has a negative slope. The linewidth behavior is explained with the proposed anisotropy dispersion model.
Computersarxiv.org

Behavior of Analog Quantum Algorithms

Analog quantum algorithms are formulated in terms of Hamiltonians rather than unitary gates and include quantum adiabatic computing, quantum annealing, and the quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA). These algorithms are promising candidates for near-term quantum applications, but they often require fine tuning via the annealing schedule or variational parameters. In this work, we explore connections between these analog algorithms, as well as limits in which they become approximations of the optimal procedure.Notably, we explore how the optimal procedure approaches a smooth adiabatic procedure but with a superposed oscillatory pattern that can be explained in terms of the interactions between the ground state and first excited state that effect the coherent error cancellation of diabatic transitions. Furthermore, we provide numeric and analytic evidence that QAOA emulates this optimal procedure with the length of each QAOA layer equal to the period of the oscillatory pattern. Additionally, the ratios of the QAOA bangs are determined by the smooth, non-oscillatory part of the optimal procedure. We provide arguments for these phenomena in terms of the product formula expansion of the optimal procedure. With these arguments, we conclude that different analog algorithms can emulate the optimal protocol under different limits and approximations. Finally, we present a new algorithm for better approximating the optimal protocol using the analytic and numeric insights from the rest of the paper. In practice, numerically, we find that this algorithm outperforms standard QAOA and naive quantum annealing procedures.
Sciencearxiv.org

Topological Micromotion of Floquet Quantum Systems

The Floquet Hamiltonian has often been used to describe a time-periodic system. Nevertheless, because the Floquet Hamiltonian depends on a micro-motion parameter, the Floquet Hamiltonian with a fixed micro-motion parameter cannot faithfully represent a driven system, which manifests as the anomalous edge states. Here we show that an accurate description of a Floquet system requires a set of Hamiltonian exhausting all values of the micro-motion parameter, and this micro-motion parameter can be viewed as an extra synthetic dimension of the system. Therefore, we show that a $d$-dimensional Floquet system can be described by a $d+1$-dimensional static Hamiltonian, and the advantage of this representation is that the periodic boundary condition is automatically imposed along the extra-dimension, which enables a straightforward definition of topological invariants. The topological invariant in the $d+1$-dimensional system can ensure a $d-1$-dimensional edge state of the $d$-dimensional Floquet system. Here we show two examples where the topological invariant is a three-dimensional Hopf invariant. We highlight that our scheme of classifying Floquet topology on the micro-motion space is different from the previous classification of Floquet topology on the time space.
Computersarxiv.org

Curvature Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have achieved great success in many graph-based tasks. Much work is dedicated to empowering GNNs with the adaptive locality ability, which enables measuring the importance of neighboring nodes to the target node by a node-specific mechanism. However, the current node-specific mechanisms are deficient in distinguishing the importance of nodes in the topology structure. We believe that the structural importance of neighboring nodes is closely related to their importance in aggregation. In this paper, we introduce discrete graph curvature (the Ricci curvature) to quantify the strength of structural connection of pairwise nodes. And we propose Curvature Graph Neural Network (CGNN), which effectively improves the adaptive locality ability of GNNs by leveraging the structural property of graph curvature. To improve the adaptability of curvature to various datasets, we explicitly transform curvature into the weights of neighboring nodes by the necessary Negative Curvature Processing Module and Curvature Normalization Module. Then, we conduct numerous experiments on various synthetic datasets and real-world datasets. The experimental results on synthetic datasets show that CGNN effectively exploits the topology structure information, and the performance is improved significantly. CGNN outperforms the baselines on 5 dense node classification benchmark datasets. This study deepens the understanding of how to utilize advanced topology information and assign the importance of neighboring nodes from the perspective of graph curvature and encourages us to bridge the gap between graph theory and neural networks.
ChemistryNature.com

Engineering atomic-scale magnetic fields by dysprosium single atom magnets

Atomic scale engineering of magnetic fields is a key ingredient for miniaturizing quantum devices and precision control of quantum systems. This requires a unique combination of magnetic stability and spin-manipulation capabilities. Surface-supported single atom magnets offer such possibilities, where long temporal and thermal stability of the magnetic states can be achieved by maximizing the magnet/ic anisotropy energy (MAE) and by minimizing quantum tunnelling of the magnetization. Here, we show that dysprosium (Dy) atoms on magnesium oxide (MgO) have a giant MAE of 250 meV, currently the highest among all surface spins. Using a variety of scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM) techniques including single atom electron spin resonance (ESR), we confirm no spontaneous spin-switching in Dy over days at ≈ 1 K under low and even vanishing magnetic field. We utilize these robust Dy single atom magnets to engineer magnetic nanostructures, demonstrating unique control of magnetic fields with atomic scale tunability.
Physicsarxiv.org

Real-space entanglement of quantum fields

We introduce a general method permitting the determination of entanglement entropy (and related quantities) between configurations of a quantum field, which is either free or in interaction with a classical source, at two distinct spatial locations. We show how such a setup can be described by a bipartite, continuous Gaussian system. This allows us to derive explicit and exact formulas for the entanglement entropy, the mutual information and the quantum discord, solely in terms of the Fourier-space power spectra of the field. As an example, we apply our formalism to massless fields in flat space, where exact expressions are derived that only involve the ratio between the size of the regions over which the field is coarse-grained, and the distance between these regions. In particular, we recover the well-know result that mutual information decays as the fourth power of this ratio at large distances, although our formula is exact and applies to arbitrary distances. We find that quantum discord identically vanishes (unless coarse-graining is performed over smeared spheres, in which case it obeys the same suppression at large distance as mutual information).
PhysicsNature.com

Searching for a second excitation in the inelastic neutron scattering spectrum of a liquid metal: a Bayesian analysis

When probed at nanometer and picosecond scales, the properties of a liquid present striking analogies with the ones of the corresponding solid, one of the most surprising is the ability of supporting shear wave propagation, as a rigid medium. Although this evidence is being reported by a growing number of terahertz scattering measurements, it remains an open question whether it is universal or rather typical of some liquids only. Furthermore, given its elusive signatures in the scattering signal, the detection of this effect appears as a typical case where an unintentional “bias of confirmation” can mislead experimentalists. We thus decided to use a Bayesian inference approach to achieve a probabilistically grounded and evidence-based lineshape modeling of the inelastic neutron scattering spectra from liquid silver, whose simulated density autocorrelations bear evidence of a shear mode propagation over very short distances. The result of our analysis indicates that the observation of any additional, non-longitudinal, acoustic modes in this simple system goes beyond the accuracy of the used scattering method.
