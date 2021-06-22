Cancel
Science

Quantum repeaters based on concatenated bosonic and discrete-variable quantum codes

By Filip Rozpędek, Kyungjoo Noh, Qian Xu, Saikat Guha, Liang Jiang
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe propose an architecture of quantum-error-correction-based quantum repeaters that combines techniques used in discrete- and continuous-variable quantum information. Specifically, we propose to encode the transmitted qubits in a concatenated code consisting of two levels. On the first level we use a continuous-variable GKP code encoding the qubit in a single bosonic mode. On the second level we use a small discrete-variable code. Such an architecture has two important features. Firstly, errors on each of the two levels are corrected in repeaters of two different types. This enables for achieving performance needed in practical scenarios with a reduced cost with respect to an architecture for which all repeaters are the same. Secondly, the use of continuous-variable GKP code on the lower level generates additional analog information which enhances the error-correcting capabilities of the second-level code such that long-distance communication becomes possible with encodings consisting of only four or seven optical modes.

Science
Google
Computer Science
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Variational quantum algorithm for molecular geometry optimization

Alain Delgado, Juan Miguel Arrazola, Soran Jahangiri, Zeyue Niu, Josh Izaac, Chase Roberts, Nathan Killoran. Classical algorithms for predicting the equilibrium geometry of strongly correlated molecules require expensive wave function methods that become impractical already for few-atom systems. In this work, we introduce a variational quantum algorithm for finding the most stable structure of a molecule by explicitly considering the parametric dependence of the electronic Hamiltonian on the nuclear coordinates. The equilibrium geometry of the molecule is obtained by minimizing a more general cost function that depends on both the quantum circuit and the Hamiltonian parameters, which are simultaneously optimized at each step. The algorithm is applied to find the equilibrium geometries of the $\mathrm{H}_2$, $\mathrm{H}_3^+$, $\mathrm{BeH}_2$ and $\mathrm{H}_2\mathrm{O}$ molecules. The quantum circuits used to prepare the electronic ground state for each molecule were designed using an adaptive algorithm where excitation gates in the form of Givens rotations are selected according to the norm of their gradient. All quantum simulations are performed using the PennyLane library for quantum differentiable programming. The optimized geometrical parameters for the simulated molecules show an excellent agreement with their counterparts computed using classical quantum chemistry methods.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Realization of an ion trap quantum classifier

We report the realization of a versatile classifier based on the quantum mechanics of a single atom. The problem of classification has been extensively studied by the classical machine learning community, with plenty of proposed algorithms that have been refined over time. Quantum computation must necessarily develop quantum classifiers and benchmark them against their classical counterparts. It is not obvious how to make use of our increasing ability to precisely control and evolve a quantum state to solve this kind of problems, while there is only a limited number of strong theorems backing the quantum algorithms for classification. Here we show that both of these limitations can be successfully addressed by the implementation of a recently proposed data re-uploading algorithm in an ion trap based quantum processing unit. The quantum classifier is trained in two steps: first, the quantum circuit is fed with an optimal set of variational parameters found by classical simulation; then, the variational circuit is optimized by inspecting the parameter landscape with only the quantum processing unit. This second step provides a partial cancellation of the systematic errors inherent to the quantum device. The accuracy of our quantum supervised classifier is benchmarked on a variety of datasets, that imply, finding the separation of classes associated to regions in a plane in both binary and multi-class problems, as well as in higher-dimensional feature spaces. Our experiments show that a single-ion quantum classifier circuit made out of $k$ gates is as powerful as a neural network with one intermediate hidden layer of $k$ neurons.
Sciencearxiv.org

Deterministic microwave-optical transduction based on quantum teleportation

The coherent transduction between microwave and optical frequencies is critical to interconnect superconducting quantum processors over long distances. However, it is challenging to establish such a quantum interface with high efficiency and small added noise based on the standard direct conversion scheme. Here, we propose a transduction scheme based on continuous-variable quantum teleportation. Reliable quantum information transmission can be realized with an arbitrarily small cooperativity, in contrast to the direct conversion scheme which requires a large minimum cooperativity. We show that the teleportation-based scheme maintains a significant rate advantage robustly for all values of cooperativity. We further investigate the performance in the transduction of complex quantum states such as cat states and Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill(GKP) states and show that a higher fidelity or success probability can be achieved with the teleportation-based scheme. Our scheme significantly reduces the device requirement, and makes quantum transduction between microwave and optical frequencies feasible in the near future.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Threshold-Based Quantum Optimization

We propose and study Th-QAOA (pronounced Threshold QAOA), a variation of the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz (QAOA) that replaces the standard phase separator operator, which encodes the objective function, with a threshold function that returns a value $1$ for solutions with an objective value above the threshold and a $0$ otherwise. We vary the threshold value to arrive at a quantum optimization algorithm. We focus on a combination with the Grover Mixer operator; the resulting GM-Th-QAOA can be viewed as a generalization of Grover's quantum search algorithm and its minimum/maximum finding cousin to approximate optimization.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum computing: the question of “quantum superiority” – a classification

Quantum computing: the question of “quantum superiority” – a classification. Quantum Factoring Machine and Grover’s Algorithm. Everyone has heard it before: the quantum computer beats every classic computer “with the left”. What previously took millennia can now be done in seconds. Google’s marketing department has done a great job spreading such beliefs. Since the company played the proof of the “supremacy” – the quantum superiority – of its Sycamore chip with 54 qubits across all media in October 2019, quantum computers have arrived in society’s consciousness – even if they cannot be bought and they do not yet have a single task practical use.
ScienceQuantum Frontiers

Cutting the quantum mustard

I had a relative to whom my parents referred, when I was little, as “that great-aunt of yours who walked into a glass door at your cousin’s birthday party.” I was a small child in a large family that mostly lived far away; little else distinguished this great-aunt from other relatives, in my experience. She’d intended to walk from my grandmother’s family room to the back patio. A glass door stood in the way, but she didn’t see it. So my great-aunt whammed into the glass; spent part of the party on the couch, nursing a nosebleed; and earned the epithet via which I identified her for years.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

The Quantum Goose Chase

We regularly get announcements in breakthroughs in quantum computing without seeing much sign of quantum computing being done. Nine years ago there was announced by the British Science Association ‘a new chip which enables mass manufacture of quantum technology’ . The chip had been produced by ‘an intemational research collaboration...
ComputersNature.com

Quantum advantage for computations with limited space

Quantum computers promise the ability to solve problems that are intractable in the classical setting1, but in many cases this is not rigorously proven. It is often possible to establish a provable theoretical advantage for quantum computations by restricting the computational power2,3,4,5,6,7,8. In multiple cases, quantum advantage over these restricted models was demonstrated experimentally9,10,11,12. Here we consider space-restricted computations that use only one computational classical or quantum bit with a read-only memory as input. We show that n-bit symmetric Boolean functions can be implemented exactly in this framework through the use of quantum signal processing13 and O(n2) gates, but in the analogous classical computations some of the functions may only be evaluated with probability \(1/2 + O\left(n/{\sqrt{2}}^n\right)\). We experimentally demonstrate computations of three-bit to six-bit symmetric Boolean functions by quantum circuits with an algorithmic success probability that exceeds the classical limit. This shows that in computations, quantum scrap space offers an advantage over analogous classical space, and calls for an in-depth exploration of space–time trade-offs in quantum circuits.
ComputersPhys.org

A new piece of the quantum computing puzzle

Research from the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis has found a missing piece in the puzzle of optical quantum computing. Jung-Tsung Shen, associate professor in the Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering, has developed a deterministic, high-fidelity two-bit quantum logic gate that takes advantage of a new form of light. This new logic gate is orders of magnitude more efficient than the current technology.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum concentration inequalities

We establish transportation cost inequalities (TCI) with respect to the quantum Wasserstein distance by introducing quantum extensions of well-known classical methods: first, using a non-commutative version of Ollivier's coarse Ricci curvature, we prove that high temperature Gibbs states of commuting Hamiltonians on arbitrary hypergraphs $H=(V,E)$ satisfy a TCI with constant scaling as $O(|V|)$. Second, we argue that the temperature range for which the TCI holds can be enlarged by relating it to recently established modified logarithmic Sobolev inequalities. Third, we prove that the inequality still holds for fixed points of arbitrary reversible local quantum Markov semigroups on regular lattices, albeit with slightly worsened constants, under a seemingly weaker condition of local indistinguishability of the fixed points. Finally, we use our framework to prove Gaussian concentration bounds for the distribution of eigenvalues of quasi-local observables and argue the usefulness of the TCI in proving the equivalence of the canonical and microcanonical ensembles and an exponential improvement over the weak Eigenstate Thermalization Hypothesis.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Assessment of image generation by quantum annealer

Quantum annealing was originally proposed as an approach for solving combinatorial optimization problems using quantum effects. D-Wave Systems has released a production model of quantum annealing hardware. However, the inherent noise and various environmental factors in the hardware hamper the determination of optimal solutions. In addition, the freezing effect in regions with weak quantum fluctuations generates outputs approximately following a Gibbs–Boltzmann distribution at an extremely low temperature. Thus, a quantum annealer may also serve as a fast sampler for the Ising spin-glass problem, and several studies have investigated Boltzmann machine learning using a quantum annealer. Previous developments have focused on comparing the performance in the standard distance of the resulting distributions between conventional methods in classical computers and sampling by a quantum annealer. In this study, we focused on the performance of a quantum annealer as a generative model from a different aspect. To evaluate its performance, we prepared a discriminator given by a neural network trained on an a priori dataset. The evaluation results show a higher performance of quantum annealer compared with the classical approach for Boltzmann machine learning in training of the generative model. However the generation of the data suffers from the remanent quantum fluctuation in the quantum annealer. The quality of the generated images from the quantum annealer gets worse than the ideal case of the quantum annealing and the classical Monte-Carlo sampling.
ScienceNature.com

Quantum adiabatic cycles and their breakdown

The assumption that quasi-static transformations do not quantitatively alter the equilibrium expectation of observables is at the heart of thermodynamics and, in the quantum realm, its validity may be confirmed by the application of adiabatic perturbation theory. Yet, this scenario does not straightforwardly apply to Bosonic systems whose excitation energy is slowly driven through the zero. Here, we prove that the universal slow dynamics of such systems is always non-adiabatic and the quantum corrections to the equilibrium observables become rate independent for any dynamical protocol in the slow drive limit. These findings overturn the common expectation for quasi-static processes as they demonstrate that a system as simple and general as the quantum harmonic oscillator, does not allow for a slow-drive limit, but it always displays sudden quench dynamics.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Quantum Machine Learning — It’s time to start now

In the coming decades, quantum computation will play an essential role in technology, science and business advancement. With Google claiming “Quantum supremacy” and exponential interest in this subject, we aren’t far from seeing many intractable issues challenging to tackle with a classical computer solved by Quantum processing. Furthermore, there is a clear indication that machine learning and quantum computation will play complementary roles in strengthening each other’s areas.
Computersarxiv.org

Counterdiabaticity and the quantum approximate optimization algorithm

The quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA) is a near-term hybrid algorithm intended to solve combinatorial optimization problems, such as MaxCut. QAOA can be made to mimic an adiabatic schedule, and in the $p\to\infty$ limit the final state is an exact maximal eigenstate in accordance with the adiabatic theorem. In this work, the connection between QAOA and adiabaticity is made explicit by inspecting the regime of $p$ large but finite. By connecting QAOA to counterdiabatic (CD) evolution, we construct CD-QAOA angles which mimic a counterdiabatic schedule by matching Trotter "error" terms to approximate adiabatic gauge potentials which suppress diabatic excitations arising from finite ramp speed. In our construction, these "error" terms are helpful, not detrimental, to QAOA. Using this matching to link QAOA with quantum adiabatic algorithms (QAA), we show that the approximation ratio converges to one at least as $1-C(p)\sim 1/p^{\mu}$. We show that transfer of parameters between graphs, and interpolating angles for $p+1$ given $p$ are both natural byproducts of CD-QAOA matching. Optimization of CD-QAOA angles is equivalent to optimizing a continuous adiabatic schedule. Finally, we show that, using a property of variational adiabatic gauge potentials, QAOA is at least counterdiabatic, not just adiabatic, and has better performance than finite time adiabatic evolution. We demonstrate the method on three examples: a 2 level system, an Ising chain, and the MaxCut problem.
ScienceNature.com

Multipartite uncertainty relation with quantum memory

We present a new quantum-memory-assisted entropic uncertainty relation for multipartite systems which shows the uncertainty principle of quantum mechanics. Notably, our results recover some well-known entropic uncertainty relations for two arbitrary incompatible observables that demonstrate the uncertainties about the results of two measurements. This uncertainty relation might play a critical role in the foundations of quantum theory.
ComputersPhys.org

Quantum simulation: Measurement of entanglement made easier

University of Innsbruck researchers have developed a method to make previously hardly accessible properties in quantum systems measurable. The new method for determining the quantum state in quantum simulators reduces the number of necessary measurements and makes work with quantum simulators much more efficient. In a few years, a new...
PhysicsAPS physics

Controlling quantum systems with modulated electron beams

Coherent control of quantum transitions—indispensable in quantum technology—generally relies on the interaction of quantum systems with electromagnetic radiation. Here, we theoretically demonstrate that the nonradiative electromagnetic near field of a temporally modulated free-space electron beam can be utilized for coherent control of quantum systems. We show that such manipulation can be performed with only classical control over the electron beam itself and is readily realizable with current technology. This approach may provide a pathway toward spectrally selective quantum control with nanoscale spatial resolution, harnessing the small de Broglie wavelength of electrons.
SoftwareNature.com

Quantum random number cloud platform

Randomness lays the foundation for information security. Quantum random number generation based on various quantum principles has been proposed to provide true randomness in the last two decades. We integrate four different types of quantum random number generators on the Alibaba Cloud servers to enhance cybersecurity. Post-processing modules are integrated into the quantum platform to extract true random numbers. We employ improved authentication protocols where original pseudo-random numbers are replaced with quantum ones. Users from the Alibaba Cloud, such as Ant Financial and Smart Access Gateway, request random numbers from the quantum platform for various cryptographic tasks. For cloud services demanding the highest security, such as Alipay at Ant Financial, we combine the random numbers from four quantum devices by XOR the outputs to enhance practical security. The quantum platform has been continuously run for more than a year.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum speed of evolution in a Markovian bosonic environment

We present explicit evaluations of quantum speed limit times pertinent to the Markovian dynamics of an open continuous-variable system. Specifically, we consider the standard setting of a cavity mode of the quantum radiation field weakly coupled to a thermal bosonic reservoir. The evolution of the field state is ruled by the quantum optical master equation, which is known to have an exact analytic solution. Starting from a pure input state, we employ two indicators of how different the initial and evolved states are, namely, the fidelity of evolution and the Hilbert-Schmidt distance of evolution. The former was introduced by del Campo {\em et al.} who derived a time-independent speed limit for the evolution of a Markovian open system. We evaluate it for this field-reservoir setting, with an arbitrary input pure state of the field mode. The resultant formula is then specialized to the coherent and Fock states. On the other hand, we exploit an alternative approach that employs both indicators of evolution mentioned above. Their rates of change have the same upper bound, and consequently provide a unique time-dependent quantum speed limit. It turns out that the associate quantum speed limit time built with the Hilbert-Schmidt metric is tighter than the fidelity-based one. As apposite applications, we investigate the damping of the coherent and Fock states by using the characteristic functions of the corresponding evolved states. General expressions of both the fidelity and the Hilbert-Schmidt distance of evolution are obtained and analyzed for these two classes of input states. In the case of a coherent state, we derive accurate formulas for their common speed limit and the pair of associate limit times.
Sciencearxiv.org

The Variational Power of Quantum Circuit Tensor Networks

We characterize the variational power of quantum circuit tensor networks in the representation of physical many-body ground-states. Such tensor networks are formed by replacing the dense block unitaries and isometries in standard tensor networks by local quantum circuits. We explore both quantum circuit matrix product states and the quantum circuit multi-scale entanglement renormalization ansatz, and introduce an adaptive method to optimize the resulting circuits to high fidelity with more than $10^4$ parameters. We benchmark their expressiveness against standard tensor networks, as well as other common circuit architectures, for both the energy and correlation functions of the 1D Heisenberg and Fermi-Hubbard models in the gapless regime. We find quantum circuit tensor networks to be substantially more expressive than other quantum circuits for these problems, and that they can even be more compact than standard tensor networks. Extrapolating to circuit depths which can no longer be emulated classically, this suggests a region of quantum advantage with respect to expressiveness in the representation of physical ground-states.

