Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Rainbow Archimedean spiral emission from optical fibres

By F. Mangini, M. Ferraro, M. Zitelli, V. Kalashnikov, A. Niang, T. Mansuryan, F. Frezza, A. Tonello, V. Couderc, A. B. Aceves, S. Wabnitz
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe demonstrate a new practical approach for generating multicolour spiral-shaped beams. It makes use of a standard silica optical fibre, combined with a tilted input laser beam. The resulting breaking of the fibre axial symmetry leads to the propagation of a helical beam. The associated output far-field has a spiral shape, independently of the input laser power value. Whereas, with a high-power near-infrared femtosecond laser, a visible supercontinuum spiral emission is generated. With appropriate control of the input laser coupling conditions, the colours of the spiral spatially self-organize in a rainbow distribution. Our method is independent of the laser source wavelength and polarization. Therefore, standard optical fibres may be used for generating spiral beams in many applications, ranging from communications to optical tweezers and quantum optics.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Fibres#Reproduction#Rainbow Archimedean#Fig#Toam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Computer Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

High spatiotemporal resolution optoacoustic sensing with photothermally induced acoustic vibrations in optical fibres

Optoacoustic vibrations in optical fibres have enabled spatially resolved sensing, but the weak electrostrictive force hinders their application. Here, we introduce photothermally induced acoustic vibrations (PTAVs) to realize high-performance fibre-based optoacoustic sensing. Strong acoustic vibrations with a wide range of axial wavenumbers kz are photothermally actuated by using a focused pulsed laser. The local transverse resonant frequency and loss coefficient can be optically measured by an intra-core acoustic sensor via spectral analysis. Spatially resolved sensing is further achieved by mechanically scanning the laser spot. The experimental results show that the PTAVs can be used to resolve the acoustic impedance of the surrounding fluid at a spatial resolution of approximately 10 μm and a frame rate of 50 Hz. As a result, PTAV-based optoacoustic sensing can provide label-free visualization of the diffusion dynamics in microfluidics at a higher spatiotemporal resolution.
EnvironmentNature.com

Conservation slows down emission increase from a tropical peatland in Indonesia

Tropical peatlands are threatened by climate change and land-use changes, but there remain substantial uncertainties about their present and future role in the global carbon cycle due to limited measurements. Here, we present measurements of carbon dioxide and methane emissions between mid-2017 and mid-2020 as well as nitrous oxide emissions between 2019 and 2020 at two contrasting sites at a coastal peatland in Sumatra, Indonesia. We find that greenhouse-gas emissions from intact peatland increased substantially due to an extreme drought caused by a positive Indian Ocean Dipole phase combined with El Niño. The emission in the degraded site was two times greater than that at the intact site. The smaller emission from the intact peatland suggests that protecting the remaining intact tropical peatlands from degradation offers important climate benefits, avoiding greenhouse-gas emissions of 24 ± 5 tCO2e ha−1 yr−1 (average ± standard deviation) at our study site in Indonesia.
PhysicsNature.com

Effect of strain-induced anisotropy on magnetization dynamics in YFeO films recrystallized on a lattice-mismatched substrate

We report on the correlation of structural and magnetic properties of Y3Fe5O12 (YIG) films deposited on Y3Al5O12 substrates using pulsed laser deposition. The recrystallization process leads to an unexpected formation of interfacial tensile strain and consequently strain-induced anisotropy contributing to the perpendicular magnetic anisotropy. The ferromagnetic resonance linewidth of YIG is significantly increased in comparison to a film on a lattice-matched Gd3Ga5O12 substrate. Notably, the linewidth dependency on frequency has a negative slope. The linewidth behavior is explained with the proposed anisotropy dispersion model.
AstronomySpaceRef

The Behaviour Of The Optical Emission Of Blazars And Structure Of Their Jets

Dmitry Blinov notes that researchers have been studying the optical polarisation from active galactic nuclei for more than 50 years. Some of the first academic papers on this topic were published back in the 1960s by Vladimir Hagen-Thorn, Professor in the Department of Astrophysics, St Petersburg University, and Viktor Dombrovskiy, Associate Professor in the Department of Astrophysics, Leningrad State University.
ScienceNature.com

Mariana-type ophiolites constrain the establishment of modern plate tectonic regime during Gondwana assembly

Initiation of Mariana-type oceanic subduction zones requires rheologically strong oceanic lithosphere, which developed through secular cooling of Earth’s mantle. Here, we report a 518 Ma Mariana-type subduction initiation ophiolite from northern Tibet, which, along with compilation of similar ophiolites through Earth history, argues for the establishment of the modern plate tectonic regime by the early Cambrian. The ophiolite was formed during the subduction initiation of the Proto-Tethys Ocean that coincided with slab roll-back along the southern and western Gondwana margins at ca. 530-520 Ma. This global tectonic re-organization and the establishment of modern plate tectonic regime was likely controlled by secular cooling of the Earth, and facilitated by enhanced lubrication of subduction zones by sediments derived from widespread surface erosion of the extensive mountain ranges formed during Gondwana assembly. This time also corresponds to extreme events recorded in climate and surface proxies that herald formation of the contemporary Earth.
ComputersNature.com

Overcoming thermo-optical dynamics in broadband nanophotonic sensing

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volume 7, Article number: 52 (2021) Cite this article. Advances in integrated photonics open up exciting opportunities for batch-fabricated optical sensors using high-quality-factor nanophotonic cavities to achieve ultrahigh sensitivities and bandwidths. The sensitivity improves with increasing optical power; however, localized absorption and heating within a micrometer-scale mode volume prominently distorts the cavity resonances and strongly couples the sensor response to thermal dynamics, limiting the sensitivity and hindering the measurement of broadband time-dependent signals. Here, we derive a frequency-dependent photonic sensor transfer function that accounts for thermo-optical dynamics and quantitatively describes the measured broadband optomechanical signal from an integrated photonic atomic force microscopy nanomechanical probe. Using this transfer function, the probe can be operated in the high optical power, strongly thermo-optically nonlinear regime, accurately measuring low- and intermediate-frequency components of a dynamic signal while reaching a sensitivity of 0.7 fm/Hz1/2 at high frequencies, an improvement of ≈10× relative to the best performance in the linear regime. Counterintuitively, we discover that a higher transduction gain and sensitivity are achieved with lower quality-factor optical modes for low signal frequencies. Not limited to optomechanical transducers, the derived transfer function is generally valid for describing the small-signal dynamic responses of a broad range of technologically important photonic sensors subject to the thermo-optical effect.
SoftwareNature.com

Quantum random number cloud platform

Randomness lays the foundation for information security. Quantum random number generation based on various quantum principles has been proposed to provide true randomness in the last two decades. We integrate four different types of quantum random number generators on the Alibaba Cloud servers to enhance cybersecurity. Post-processing modules are integrated into the quantum platform to extract true random numbers. We employ improved authentication protocols where original pseudo-random numbers are replaced with quantum ones. Users from the Alibaba Cloud, such as Ant Financial and Smart Access Gateway, request random numbers from the quantum platform for various cryptographic tasks. For cloud services demanding the highest security, such as Alipay at Ant Financial, we combine the random numbers from four quantum devices by XOR the outputs to enhance practical security. The quantum platform has been continuously run for more than a year.
PhysicsNature.com

Magnetism in quasi-two-dimensional tri-layer LaSrMnO manganite

The tri-layer La\(_{3-3x}\)Sr\(_{1+3x}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) manganites of Ruddlesden–Popper (RP) series are naturally arranged layered structure with alternate stacking of ω-MnO\(_2\) (ω = 3) planes and rock-salt type block layers (La, Sr)\(_2\)O\(_2\) along c-axis. The dimensionality of the RP series manganites depends on the number of perovskite layers and significantly affects the magnetic and transport properties of the system. Generally, when a ferromagnetic material undergoes a magnetic phase transition from ferromagnetic to paramagnetic state, the magnetic moment of the system becomes zero above the transition temperature (T\( _{C} \)). However, the tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) shows non-zero magnetic moment above T\( _{C} \) and also another transition at higher temperature T\( ^{*} \approx \) 263 K. The non-zero magnetization above T\( _{C} \) emphasizes that the phase transition in tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) not a ferromagnetic to paramagnetic state. We show here the non-zero magnetic moment above T\( _{C} \) is due to the quasi-two-dimensional nature of the tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) manganite. The scaling of the magnetic entropy change confirms the second-order phase transition and the critical behavior of phase transition has been studied around T\(_C\) to understand the low dimensional magnetism in tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\). We have obtained the critical exponents for tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\), which belong to the short-range two-dimensional (2D)-Ising universality class. The low dimensional magnetism in tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) manganite is also explained with the help of renormalization group theoretical approach for short-range 2D-Ising systems. It has been shown that the layered structure of tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) results in three different types of interactions intra-planer (\( J_{ab} \)), intra-tri-layer (\( J_{c} \)) and inter-tri-layer (\( J' \)) such that \( J_{ab}> J_{c}>> J' \) and competition among these give rise to the canted antiferromagnetic spin structure above T\( _{C} \). Based on the similar magnetic interaction in bi-layer manganite, we propose that the tri-layer La\(_{2.1}\)Sr\(_{1.9}\)Mn\(_{3}\)O\(_{10}\) should be able to host the skyrmion below T\( _{C} \) due to its strong anisotropy and layered structure.
PhysicsNature.com

Spatial coherence of light inside three-dimensional media

Speckle is maybe the most fundamental interference effect of light in disordered media, giving rise to fascinating physical phenomena and cutting edge applications. While speckle formed outside a sample is easily measured and analysed, true bulk speckle, as formed inside random media, is difficult to investigate directly due to the obvious issue of physical access. Furthermore, its proper theoretical description poses enormous challenges. Here we report on the first direct measurements of spatially resolved intensity correlations of light inside a disordered medium, using embedded DNA strings decorated with emitters separated by a controlled nanometric distance. Our method provides in situ access to fundamental properties of bulk speckles as their size and polarization degrees of freedom, both of which are found to deviate significantly from theoretical predictions. The deviations are explained, by comparison with rigorous numerical calculations, in terms of correlations among polarization components and non-universal near-field contributions at the nanoscale.
ChemistryNature.com

Engineering atomic-scale magnetic fields by dysprosium single atom magnets

Atomic scale engineering of magnetic fields is a key ingredient for miniaturizing quantum devices and precision control of quantum systems. This requires a unique combination of magnetic stability and spin-manipulation capabilities. Surface-supported single atom magnets offer such possibilities, where long temporal and thermal stability of the magnetic states can be achieved by maximizing the magnet/ic anisotropy energy (MAE) and by minimizing quantum tunnelling of the magnetization. Here, we show that dysprosium (Dy) atoms on magnesium oxide (MgO) have a giant MAE of 250 meV, currently the highest among all surface spins. Using a variety of scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM) techniques including single atom electron spin resonance (ESR), we confirm no spontaneous spin-switching in Dy over days at ≈ 1 K under low and even vanishing magnetic field. We utilize these robust Dy single atom magnets to engineer magnetic nanostructures, demonstrating unique control of magnetic fields with atomic scale tunability.
ChemistryNature.com

2D-MoS goes 3D: transferring optoelectronic properties of 2D MoS to a large-area thin film

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 64 (2021) Cite this article. The ongoing miniaturization of electronic devices has boosted the development of new post-silicon two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors, such as transition metal dichalcogenides, one of the most prominent materials being molybdenum disulfide (MoS2). A major obstacle for the industrial production of MoS2-based devices lies in the growth techniques. These must ensure the reliable fabrication of MoS2 with tailored 2D properties to allow for the typical direct bandgap of 1.9 eV, while maintaining large-area growth and device compatibility. In this work, we used a versatile and industrially scalable MoS2 growth method based on ionized jet deposition and annealing at 250 °C, through which a 3D stable and scalable material exhibiting excellent electronic and optical properties of 2D MoS2 is synthesized. The thickness-related limit, i.e., the desired optical and electronic properties being limited to 2D single/few-layered MoS2, was overcome in the thin film through the formation of encapsulated highly crystalline 2D MoS2 nanosheets exhibiting a bandgap of 1.9 eV and sharp optical emission. The newly synthesized 2D-in-3D MoS2 structure will facilitate device compatibility of 2D materials and confer superior optoelectronic device function.
ChemistryNature.com

Effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid natural fibre/phenol formaldehyde composites

This investigation is carried out to understand the effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid phenol formaldehyde (PF) composite fabricated with Areca Fine Fibres (AFFs) and Calotropis Gigantea Fibre (CGF). Hybrid CGF/AFF/PF composites were manufactured using the hand layup technique at varying weight percentages of fibre reinforcement (25, 35 and 45%). Hybrid composite having 35 wt.% showed better mechanical properties (tensile strength ca. 59 MPa, flexural strength ca. 73 MPa and impact strength 1.43 kJ/m2) under wet and dry conditions as compared to the other hybrid composites. In general, the inclusion of the fibres enhanced the mechanical properties of neat PF. Increase in the fibre content increased the water absorption, however, after 120 h of immersion, all the composites attained an equilibrium state.
PhysicsNature.com

Searching for a second excitation in the inelastic neutron scattering spectrum of a liquid metal: a Bayesian analysis

When probed at nanometer and picosecond scales, the properties of a liquid present striking analogies with the ones of the corresponding solid, one of the most surprising is the ability of supporting shear wave propagation, as a rigid medium. Although this evidence is being reported by a growing number of terahertz scattering measurements, it remains an open question whether it is universal or rather typical of some liquids only. Furthermore, given its elusive signatures in the scattering signal, the detection of this effect appears as a typical case where an unintentional “bias of confirmation” can mislead experimentalists. We thus decided to use a Bayesian inference approach to achieve a probabilistically grounded and evidence-based lineshape modeling of the inelastic neutron scattering spectra from liquid silver, whose simulated density autocorrelations bear evidence of a shear mode propagation over very short distances. The result of our analysis indicates that the observation of any additional, non-longitudinal, acoustic modes in this simple system goes beyond the accuracy of the used scattering method.
ChemistryNature.com

Micro-patterned deposition of MoS ultrathin-films by a controlled droplet dragging approach

Micropatterning of transition metal dichalcogenide (TMDC) ultrathin-films and monolayers has been demonstrated by various multi-step approaches. However, directly achieving a patterned growth of TMDC films is still considered to be challenging. Here, we report a solution-based approach for the synthesis of patterned MoS2 layers by dragging a precursor solution droplet with variable velocities across a substrate. Utilizing the pronounced shearing velocity dependence in a Landau-Levich deposition regime, MoS2 films with a spatially modulated thickness with alternating mono/bi- and few-layer regions are obtained after precursor annealing. Generally, the presented facile methodology allows for the direct preparation of micro-structured functional materials, extendable to other TMDC materials and even van der Waals heterostructures.
SciencePhys.org

In-situ diagnostic of femtosecond laser probe pulses for ultrafast imaging applications

Ultrafast imaging plays an important role in physics and chemistry to investigate the femtosecond dynamics of nonuniform samples. The method is based on understanding phenomena induced by an ultrashort laser pump pulse using an ultrashort probe pulse thereafter. The emergence of very successful ultrafast imaging techniques with an extremely high frame-rate is based on wavelength or spatial frequency encoding. In a new report now in Light: Science & Applications, Chen Xie, Remi Meyer, and a team of scientists in China and France used a pump-induced micrografting method to provide detailed in situ characterization of a weak probe pulse. The method is non-destructive and fast to perform and therefore the in-situ probe diagnostic can be repeated to calibrate experimental conditions. The technique will allow previously inaccessible imaging to become feasible across a field of superfast science at the micro- and nanoscale.
EngineeringNature.com

Navigation of a magnetic micro-robot through a cerebral aneurysm phantom with magnetic particle imaging

Cerebral aneurysms are potentially life threatening and nowadays treated by a catheter-guided coiling or by a neurosurgical clipping intervention. Here, we propose a helically shaped magnetic micro-robot, which can be steered by magnetic fields in an untethered manner and could be applied for a novel coiling procedure. This is shown by navigating the micro-robot through an additively manufactured phantom of a human cerebral aneurysm. The magnetic fields are applied with a magnetic particle imaging (MPI) scanner, which allows for the navigation and tomographic visualization by the same machine. With MPI the actuation process can be visualized with a localization accuracy of 0.68 mm and an angiogram can be acquired both without any radiation exposure. First in-vitro phantom experiments are presented, showing an idea of a robot conducted treatment of cerebral aneurysms.
PhysicsNature.com

Unconventional Hall effect and its variation with Co-doping in van der Waals FeGeTe

Two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) magnetic materials have attracted a lot of attention owing to the stabilization of long range magnetic order down to atomic dimensions, and the prospect of novel spintronic devices with unique functionalities. The clarification of the magnetoresistive properties and its correlation to the underlying magnetic configurations is essential for 2D vdW-based spintronic devices. Here, the effect of Co-doping on the magnetic and magnetotransport properties of Fe3GeTe2 have been investigated. Magnetotransport measurements reveal an unusual Hall effect behavior whose strength was considerably modified by Co-doping and attributed to arise from the underlying complicated spin textures. The present results provide a clue to tailoring of the underlying interactions necessary for the realization of a variety of unconventional spin textures for 2D vdW FM-based spintronics.
ChemistryNature.com

Complete characterization of sub-Coulomb-barrier tunnelling with phase-of-phase attoclock

Laser-induced electron tunnelling—which triggers a broad range of ultrafast phenomena such as the generation of attosecond light pulses, photoelectron diffraction and holography—has laid the foundation for strong-field physics and attosecond science. Using the attoclock constructed by single-colour elliptically polarized laser fields, previous experiments have measured the tunnelling rates, exit positions, exit velocities and delay times for some specific electron trajectories, which are mostly created at the field peak instant, that is, when the laser electric field and the formed potential barrier are stationary in terms of the derivative versus time. From the view of wave-particle dualism, the electron phase under a classically forbidden, tunnelling barrier has not been measured, which is at the heart of quantum tunnelling physics. Here we present a robust measurement of tunnelling dynamics including the electron sub-barrier phase and amplitude. We combine the attoclock technique with two-colour phase-of-phase (POP) spectroscopy to accurately calibrate the angular streaking relation and to probe the non-stationary tunnelling dynamics by manipulating a rapidly changing potential barrier. This POP attoclock directly links the measured phase of the two-colour relative phase with the ionization instant for the photoelectron with any final momentum on the detector, allowing us to reconstruct the imaginary tunnelling time and the accumulated phase under the barrier. The POP attoclock provides a general time-resolved approach to accessing the underlying quantum dynamics in intense light–matter interactions.
ScienceNature.com

K29-linked ubiquitin signaling regulates proteotoxic stress response and cell cycle

Protein ubiquitination shows remarkable topological and functional diversity through the polymerization of ubiquitin via different linkages. Deciphering the cellular ubiquitin code is of central importance to understand the physiology of the cell. However, our understanding of its function is rather limited due to the lack of specific binders as tools to detect K29-linked polyubiquitin. In this study, we screened and characterized a synthetic antigen-binding fragment, termed sAB-K29, that can specifically recognize K29-linked polyubiquitin using chemically synthesized K29-linked diubiquitin. We further determined the crystal structure of this fragment bound to the K29-linked diubiquitin, which revealed the molecular basis of specificity. Using sAB-K29 as a tool, we uncovered that K29-linked ubiquitination is involved in different kinds of cellular proteotoxic stress response as well as cell cycle regulation. In particular, we showed that K29-linked ubiquitination is enriched in the midbody and downregulation of the K29-linked ubiquitination signal arrests cells in G1/S phase.
ChemistryNature.com

Ambient effect on the Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in metallic two-dimensional magnets

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. The emergent magnetic two-dimensional (2D) materials provide ideal solid-state platforms for a broad range of applications including miniaturized spintronics, nonreciprocal optics, and magnetoelectric sensors. Owing to the general environmental sensitivity of 2D magnets, the understanding of ambient effects on 2D magnetism is critical. Apparently, the nature of itinerant ferromagnetism potentially makes metallic 2D magnets insensitive to environmental disturbance. Nevertheless, our systematic study showed that the Curie temperature of metallic 2D Fe3GeTe2 decreases dramatically in the air but thick Fe3GeTe2 exhibits self-protection. Remarkably, we found the air exposure effectively promotes the formation of multiple magnetic domains in 2D Fe3GeTe2, but not in bulk Fe3GeTe2. Our first-principles calculations support the scenario that substrate-induced roughness and tellurium vacancies boost the interaction of 2D Fe3GeTe2 with the air. Our elucidation of the thickness-dependent air-catalyzed evolution of Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in 2D magnets provides critical insights for chemically decorating and manipulating 2D magnets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy