Unraveling the dynamic importance of county-level features in trajectory of COVID-19

Anaplasma species, which are distributed worldwide, are gram-negative obligate intracellular tick-borne bacteria that pose a threat to human and animal health. Haemaphysalis longicornis ticks play a vital role as vectors in the transmission of Anaplasma pathogens. However, the Anaplasma species carried by H. longicornis in China are yet to be characterized. In this study, 1074 H. longicornis specimens were collected from goats in four provinces of China from 2018 to 2019 and divided into 371 sample pools. All tick sample pools were examined for the presence of Anaplasma species via nested PCR amplification of 16S ribosomal RNA, major surface protein 4 (msp4), or citric acid synthase (gltA) genes, which were sequenced to determine the molecular and phylogenetic characteristics of the isolates. The overall Anaplasma spp-positive rate of H. longicornis was determined to be 26.68% (99/371). The percentage prevalence of A. phagocytophilum-like1, A. bovis, A. ovis, A. marginale, and A. capra were 1.08% (4/371), 13.21% (49/371), 13.21% (49/371), 1.35% (5/371), and 10.24% (38/371), respectively, and the co-infection rate of two or more types of Anaplasma was 6.47% (24/371). Phylogenetic analyses led to the classification of A. phagocytophilum into an A. phagocytophilum-like1 (Anaplasma sp. Japan) group. Anaplasma bovis sequences obtained in this study were 99.8–100% identical to those of an earlier strain isolated from a Chinese tick (GenBank accession no. KP314251). Anaplasma ovis sequences showed 99.3–99.6% identity to an A. ovis human strain identified from a Cypriot patient (GenBank accession no. FJ460443). Only one msp4 sequence of A. marginale was detected and was grouped with those of other A. marginale isolates, and these A. capra isolates obtained in this present study may be zoonotic. The detection and characterization of four Anaplasma species in H. longicornis in this study have added to the current knowledge of the parasite and provided data on multiple Anaplasma species with veterinary and medical significance from four provinces of China.