Scalable 18,650 aqueous-based supercapacitors using hydrophobicity concept of anti-corrosion graphite passivation layer

By Praeploy Chomkhuntod, Pawin Iamprasertkun, Poramane Chiochan, Phansiri Suktha, Montree Sawangphruk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScalable aqueous-based supercapacitors are ideal as future energy storage technologies due to their great safety, low cost, and environmental friendliness. However, the corrosion of metal current collectors e.g., aluminium (Al) foil in aqueous solutions limits their practical applications. In this work, we demonstrate a low-cost, scalable, and simple method to prepare an anti-corrosion current collector using a concept of hydrophobicity by coating the hydrophobic graphite passivation layer on the Al foil via a roll-to-roll coating technology at the semi-automation scale of production pilot plant of 18,650 cylindrical supercapacitor cells. All qualities of materials, electrodes, and production process are therefore in the quality control as the same level of commercial supercapacitors. In addition, the effects of the graphite coating layer have been fundamentally evaluated. We have found that the graphite-coated layer can improve the interfacial contact without air void space between the activated carbon active material layer and the Al foil current collector. Importantly, it can suppress the corrosion and the formation of resistive oxide film resulting in better rate capability and excellent cycling stability without capacitance loss after long cycling. The scalable supercapacitor prototypes here in this work may pave the way to practical 18,650 supercapacitors for sustainable energy storage systems in the future.

