Gold Holds Gain as Powell Reiterates Rising Inflation Won’t Last

Rising prices amid the recovery from the pandemic shutdown were predicted, but the recent jump in US inflation was higher than Federal Reserve officials had expected, the Fed said Wednesday. Given a risk that prices will remain higher for some time, officials stressed the central bank will need to be ready to pull back on its massive bond-buying program, but offered no concrete hints on when that will happen, according to the minutes of the June 15-16 monetary policy meeting. As the US economy reopened, supply bottlenecks and a surge in consumer spending as well as trouble finding workers have pushed inflation well beyond the central bank's 2.0 percent target, rising to 3.6 in April, officials said. While temporary factors had been expected to boost inflation and then recede, "the actual rise in inflation was larger than anticipated."