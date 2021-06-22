Cancel
Gold Holds Gain as Powell Reiterates Rising Inflation Won’t Last

investing.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that higher inflation will likely be transitory. Inflation had picked up but should move back toward the Fed’s 2% target once supply imbalances resolve, Powell said in written remarks prepared for his Tuesday testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Investors will tune in to the hearing for potential questions that shed more light on his view on the pace of the economic rebound and the outlook for monetary policy.

