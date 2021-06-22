Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Pierre Trappers Look to End Skid in Sioux Falls

 16 days ago

The Pierre Trappers will try and end its 10 game losing streak tonight as they are back in Sioux Falls to face the Sunfish. It’s been a struggle for the Trappers as they’ve played well over the past 10 games but one inning or one error is the downfall for Pierre to put an end to the streak. While the losing streak may be frustrating, this team is still a solid ball club and has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the first 21 games of the season. The season is broken into two halves so even if the first half doesn’t end well for the Trappers, the record starts back over and a chance to win the division to make the playoffs for the first time in team history.

