Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Time to kill gas tax

By Karl W. Smith Bloomberg opinion
Scranton Times
 17 days ago

A bipartisan group of senators has proposed indexing the gas tax to inflation. That would be an improvement over the current system, but it wouldn’t fix the structural problems with the gas tax. The U.S. needs to adopt a vehicle-miles-traveled tax. The federal gas tax hasn’t been raised since 1993,...

www.thetimes-tribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Time#The Highway Trust Fund#Republicans#Democrats#Americans#Vmt#Gps#Bloomberg Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Economyshowmeinstitute.org

Does the Gas Tax Bill Violate the Constitution?

Supporters of this year’s gas tax bill presumably don’t think they passed something that would violate Missouri’s constitution, but as my colleagues and I have outlined, there are reasons the bill’s opponents think otherwise. The question is whether the bill violates the state’s Hancock Amendment. Recently, I’ve written a lot...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Sharon Hampson: Time to reform tax system and tax the wealthy

The minimum wage of $7.25/hour has not been raised since 2009. More importantly, it was not indexed to inflation. That means that earnings would have kept up with the increasing cost of living. If the minimum wage had been indexed in 2009, it would now be $24 per hour. How...
POTUSWashington Post

Raise the gas tax. It’s that simple.

Indulge a brief quotation to spotlight the opening and closing passages from the June 28 news article, “As heat wave builds, records break,” an installment of a series on the frequent daily temperature extremes or records in Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington state and surrounding areas. The article began, “Intense. Prolonged....
California StateBakersfield Channel

California gas tax increases once again on July 1

(KGTV) -- Starting Thursday, July 1, Californians can expect to pay a little more for gasoline as the state’s yearly gas tax increase takes effect. The tax hike, which was signed into law in 2017, incrementally raises the fuel tax annually in order to help fund road and bridge repairs across the state. The increase also accounts for inflation.
Trafficoceanstatecurrent.com

The Rhode Island TCI Gas Tax Is on Hold… for Now

Providence, RI – Last night, the Rhode Island General Assembly session came to a close without a vote by the House of Representatives on the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) already passed by the RI State Senate. This puts a hold on the TCI gas tax increase for the time being. The TCI was planned to be a regional cap-and-trade gas tax adding an additional cost to consumers across the northeast. With Rhode Island taking no action last night, the state joins a long list of states who have chosen not to go forward with the tax at least for now.
Illinois Statewjol.com

Illinois Gas Tax Jumps A Bit Tomorrow

Drivers in Illinois may not notice this gas tax increase as much. The state’s gas tax is set to jump point-005 cents tomorrow. The tiny increase is tied to inflation and comes from the 2019 state law that increased Illinois’ gas tax for the first time in 20 years. In 2019, the price of gas jumped 19 cents because of the new law.
California StateKSBW.com

California Republicans look to pause state's gas tax increase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting July 1 drivers can expect gas prices to go up across the state. Now a group of Republican officials in California are fighting the change. The tax is tied to Senate Bill 1 which increases gas taxes to help pay for road repairs in the state. Starting July 1st that tax will get bumped up to about 6 cents per gallon of gas, meaning for a typical 14-gallon size fuel tank that's an extra 8 cents per gallon on top of the federal gas tax we all pay at 18.4 cents a gallon.
Income TaxWashington Post

Democrats should support increasing the gas tax

(RNS) — A nearly $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill of the kind that Washington has been talking about for a decade and more seems to be picking up momentum, if the White House and the Senate can agree on how to pay for it. Democrats are foolishly opposing Republican suggestions...
Trafficwgel.com

Automatic Gas Tax Increase July 1

Those purchasing gas in Illinois will see an increase in the gas tax on July 1. The gas tax goes up one-half cent per gallon on that date, moving from the current 38.7 cents per gallon to 39.2 cents. The tax hike is automatic, after the Illinois legislature took action...
California Stateksro.com

California Gas Tax Rises This Week

Californians can expect to pay even more for gas when the state’s gas tax rises this week. The excise tax will increase to 51.1 cents on July 1st. That’s a .6 cent hike. The increase is tied to a bill that passed in 2017 that automatically raises fuel excise tax yearly to help fund road and bridge repairs. The average price for a gallon of unleaded in California is $4.27.
BusinessTulsa World

Commentary: Don’t increase the gas tax, replace it

A bipartisan group of senators has proposed indexing the gas tax to inflation. That would be an improvement over the current system, but it wouldn’t fix the structural problems with the gas tax. What the U.S. needs to do is adopt a vehicle-miles-traveled tax — and create the technological infrastructure for much more efficient transportation system.
TrafficReading Eagle

Letter: It would be fair to tax vehicles that don’t use gas

In the 1970s I drove a gas and propane vehicle. I received a formal notification from the state requiring me to pay my fair share of excise taxes on the propane because I had avoided them by not burning gasoline. they verified my mileage when the car was inspected. In...
Missouri Stateshowmeinstitute.org

Missouri’s Hancock Amendment and the Gas Tax

With Governor Parson set to decide whether to raise Missouri’s gas tax in the coming days, the general assembly’s decision to sidestep voter approval on the issue has reignited discussion about the state’s consequential Hancock Amendment. In 1980, Missouri voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution adding Article X,...
Washington StateNews Talk KIT

It’s Time For Some Tax Relief In Washington State

Ah June, remember when, remember when the State found an extra tax dollar, then another and another and...ultimately `$2.6 billion more! Sheesh, time to stop milking that cash cow, isn't it?. Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center thinks so and he wrote about in an article in the Spokane...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Trafficadvantagenews.com

Gas tax increase could cost $105 extra this year

The gas tax in Illinois has increased once again, two years after lawmakers doubled the motor vehicle fuel tax. On July 1, the Illinois gas tax increased by a half penny, two years after doubling from 19 cents to 38 cents. Every gallon of gas is already subject to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy