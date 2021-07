Back in 2018 Atelier Online launched on mobile devices in Japan to mark the 20th anniversary of the Atelier series. Fans had been wondering if the game would make its way to other parts of the world, and just last month publisher Boltrend Games confirmed that they would indeed be bringing Atelier Online to folks outside of Japan. That announcement also marked a pre-registration campaign that has been highly successful, with a release date pegged as July 8th. A quick glance at the calendar confirms that today is in fact July 8th. Atelier Online is here!