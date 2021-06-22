Register Now To Hear Our Own Achi Ikeda Talk The Relationship Between Video Games And Archaeology
The Archaeology Roadshow is hosted each year by the Portland State University Anthropology Department. Here’s how the department breaks down what the show is all about:. “The Archaeology Roadshow is a large-scale public outreach event held on Portland State University campus and in other communities in Oregon, designed to promote stewardship of Oregon’s heritage and educate adults and children about the value of archaeology to all citizens. The fair-like experience brings together community organizations (tribes, federal and state agencies, private companies, avocational organizations), and PSU students and faculty who host hands-on activities that relate to heritage, science, and Indigenous history and contemporary tribal interests in our region.”www.nintendojo.com