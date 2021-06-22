Register Now To Hear Our Own Achi Ikeda Talk The Relationship Between Video Games And Archaeology

Video games may not be that old, but believe it or not, the first archaeological excavations of video games and the first archaeological excavations of real human settlements inside a video game have both already occurred. Video games were influenced by archaeology first, but that doesn’t mean archaeology has ignored the potential of video games or how video games are another source of material culture (also known as artifacts or belongings) to analyze in order to get a better understanding of human culture. Archaeology, simply put, is the study of past human activity by analyzing material culture and the context it comes from. Archaeology plays a huge hand in our knowledge of the past and adds to our understanding of history beyond the written and oral record. Video games are material and digital culture only growing in popularity… so how have video games influenced archaeology?