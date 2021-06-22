Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Register Now To Hear Our Own Achi Ikeda Talk The Relationship Between Video Games And Archaeology

nintendojo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Archaeology Roadshow is hosted each year by the Portland State University Anthropology Department. Here’s how the department breaks down what the show is all about:. “The Archaeology Roadshow is a large-scale public outreach event held on Portland State University campus and in other communities in Oregon, designed to promote stewardship of Oregon’s heritage and educate adults and children about the value of archaeology to all citizens. The fair-like experience brings together community organizations (tribes, federal and state agencies, private companies, avocational organizations), and PSU students and faculty who host hands-on activities that relate to heritage, science, and Indigenous history and contemporary tribal interests in our region.”

www.nintendojo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State University#Anthropology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Science
News Break
Archaeology
Related
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Video Games Influence On Archaeology—Part 2

Video games may not be that old, but believe it or not, the first archaeological excavations of video games and the first archaeological excavations of real human settlements inside a video game have both already occurred. Video games were influenced by archaeology first, but that doesn’t mean archaeology has ignored the potential of video games or how video games are another source of material culture (also known as artifacts or belongings) to analyze in order to get a better understanding of human culture. Archaeology, simply put, is the study of past human activity by analyzing material culture and the context it comes from. Archaeology plays a huge hand in our knowledge of the past and adds to our understanding of history beyond the written and oral record. Video games are material and digital culture only growing in popularity… so how have video games influenced archaeology?
Carbondale, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Archaeological students discover new clues at buried American fort

A group of archaeology and anthropology students have been conducting a dig at Fort Kaskaskia State Park on a recently-discovered buried American fort from which Lewis & Clark recruited troops before their historic journey. Through a program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, groups have uncovered ceramic dish pieces, uniform buttons, and many bricks which were made by the soldiers themselves. Video by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com.
Rensselaerville, NYaltamontenterprise.com

Logan explores the symbiotic relationship between people and trees

RENSSELAERVILLE — How do you help a tree to grow? To be healthier? To live longer?. The answer lies in human history as it’s captured by Rensselaerville author and arborist William Logan in his 2019 book, “Sprout Lands: Tending the Endless Gift of Trees,” which has just been awarded the John Burroughs Medal.
Orlando, FLbungalower

New map analyzes relationship between trees and socioeconomic status

National nonprofit conservation organization American Forests (Website) was founded in 1875 with a mission to create healthy forests from coast to coast. The organization has just released a new Tree Equity Score map that analyzes tree canopies and access to trees in 486 municipalities across the country that have at least 50,000 people.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Pride Week: Hunky Dads & Voxel Flags - Video Games and Our Queer Future

Hello! All this week Eurogamer is celebrating Pride with a series of stories examining the confluence of LGBT+ communities and play in its many different forms, from video games and tabletop games through to live-action role-play. Next up, Sharang examines the way players are using video games to explore the potential of a queerer future.
EducationSFGate

Teachers, students struggle with online classes in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Marcela García teaches science classes sitting on three cushions placed on a chair in her dining room in Chile's capital, while many of her students listen to her from their beds because both sides lack sufficient space for the remote teaching brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
arxiv.org

Visual Relationship Forecasting in Videos

Real-world scenarios often require the anticipation of object interactions in unknown future, which would assist the decision-making process of both humans and agents. To meet this challenge, we present a new task named Visual Relationship Forecasting (VRF) in videos to explore the prediction of visual relationships in a reasoning manner. Specifically, given a subject-object pair with H existing frames, VRF aims to predict their future interactions for the next T frames without visual evidence. To evaluate the VRF task, we introduce two video datasets named VRF-AG and VRF-VidOR, with a series of spatio-temporally localized visual relation annotations in a video. These two datasets densely annotate 13 and 35 visual relationships in 1923 and 13447 video clips, respectively. In addition, we present a novel Graph Convolutional Transformer (GCT) framework, which captures both object-level and frame-level dependencies by spatio-temporal Graph Convolution Network and Transformer. Experimental results on both VRF-AG and VRF-VidOR datasets demonstrate that GCT outperforms the state-of-the-art sequence modelling methods on visual relationship forecasting.
stbernards.edu

Sifting for the Particular Good: The Relationship between Archeology and the Bible

When you read the Bible, do you see it? Can you see the countryside, the colors, the fabrics, the buildings, the clothes?. Last night, July 4, I performed traditional pietas with some friends and their neighbors: we cooked burgers, sat outside, sang folk songs, leaned back in our chairs, and told stories. Eventually I was asked what I'm teaching, and I mentioned Archeology and the Bible. People asked some questions about languages and discoveries and the Dead Sea Scrolls and forgeries, and then a man said "Ok. I've waited long enough. You've got to tell us what we really want to know. Where is the Ark of the Covenant?"
CollegesThe Daily

Allen School Ph.D. student receives Facebook Fellowship

Yasaman Sefidgar, a Ph.D. student in the Allen School, was named a Facebook Fellow to support her ongoing research in social behavior on the internet. Sefidgar’s research seeks to help users, especially users from marginalized communities, deal with online microaggressions. The Facebook Fellowship Program is available to Ph.D. students researching...
AgricultureTimes and Democrat

Ocean health: Research, teaching and outreach in S.C. play key roles

Ocean health is a growing concern — and for good reason. Oceans cover over 70% of the Earth’s surface and produces more than half the world’s oxygen. They are home to more than 238,000 identified marine species and potentially hundreds of thousands yet undiscovered. At Clemson University, research, teaching and...
Omaha, NEunomaha.edu

Honors Community Conversations

Conversations build community. For the University Honors Program, engaging students in conversations about contemporary concerns has brought students together virtually and forged opportunities for their growth and learning. search keywords:. Honors Community. Honors. community building. Conversations build community. For the University Honors Program, engaging students in conversations about contemporary concerns...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Recently Discovered Letter Written by Albert Einstein Discusses Link Between Physics and Biology – Seven Decades Before Evidence Emerges

Previously Unknown Letter Reveals Einstein’s Thinking on Bees, Birds and Physics. The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds, and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses. It’s a position still being realized within physics to this day, with a growing body of...
Industryarxiv.org

Furthering a Comprehensive SETI Bibliography

In 2019, Reyes & Wright used the NASA Astrophysics Data System (ADS) to initiate a comprehensive bibliography for SETI accessible to the public. Since then, updates to the library have been incomplete, partly due to the difficulty in managing the large number of false positive publications generated by searching ADS using simple search terms. In preparation for a recent update, the scope of the library was revised and reexamined. The scope now includes social sciences and commensal SETI. Results were curated based on five SETI keyword searches: "SETI", "technosignature", "Fermi Paradox," "Drake Equation", and "extraterrestrial intelligence." These keywords returned 553 publications that merited inclusion in the bibliography that were not previously present. A curated library of false positive results is now concurrently maintained to facilitate their exclusion from future searches. A search query and workflow was developed to capture nearly all SETI-related papers indexed by ADS while minimizing false positives. These tools will enable efficient, consistent updates of the SETI library by future curators, and could be adopted for other bibliography projects as well.
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Gender bias in science? Research authored by women cited far less than male-led projects

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — While the STEM gender gap is slowly closing, a new study illustrates just how far modern science has to go in terms of seeing male and female scientists as equals. One would think that people are judging any research project by its findings and methodology, not its authors. Unfortunately, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania report scientific articles with women authors get far less attention than similar studies put together by male scientists. According to the findings, this is especially the case when women are either the primary and senior authors.
lascrucesbulletin.com

Harvard professor highlights Sage Library Zoom presentation

Sage Branch of Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will host author Andrew H. Knoll in a Zoom presentation about his book, “A Brief History of Earth: Four Billion Years in Eight Chapters,” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. There is no charge to attend. The public is welcome. Send...
Technologydelaware.gov

Register Now — Virtual Life Conference for People with Disabilities

Life Conference September 15, 21, and 22. Register now to join us online for the annual 2021 LIFE Conference. Be part of this exciting virtual experience, September 15, 21, and 22. Attend any one day, or all three. The annual LIFE Conference is dedicated to serving Delawareans with disabilities, young and old, as well as their families, educators, and advocates. And because it’s a virtual online event, it’s easier than ever to attend! Register now at www.lifeconferencede.org • Enjoy networking, educational workshops, and seminars. • Learn about supportive new health care policies, legislation, and Social Security programs. • Discover new automotive mobility options and smart-home technologies. • Discuss the aspects of sexuality and safety, relationships, and becoming parents. • Hear about post-high school continuing education and work-based learning programs. • And much, much more. To register now, visit www.lifeconferencede.org.
Santa Barbara, CAfielding.edu

Dr. Brian Cutler Named New Program Director for Media Psychology

I am honored and thrilled to join Fielding’s School of Psychology as Professor and the Program Director for the Media Psychology program. My background includes more than 30 years of faculty experience and 19 years of academic administration at two U.S. universities and one Canadian university. My training is in social and forensic psychology, and my media psychology-related research has examined pretrial publicity, recorded criminal interrogations, and person recognition from surveillance photos and videos. I have been the author or co-author of research grants, books, book chapters, peer-reviewed articles, and articles in professional associations. At my previous universities, I taught a wide range of psychology courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels and supervised numerous master’s theses and doctoral dissertations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy