Notable outperformer, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is taking a breather today, off 1.4% at $2,493.40 at last check, following news that a group of state attorneys general have brought a new antitrust lawsuit upon Google. The tech company is facing allegations that it has used anticompetitive tactics in order to take 80% commission from consumers purchasing subscriptions and digital content on their Android devices. App developers, meanwhile, have said Google's app store is the only option made available on the Android phone, giving them no other options for distribution. This marks the fourth antitrust lawsuit filed against Google this year.