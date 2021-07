We knew from the moment Tesla sold out of vehicles before the middle of Q2 2021, that the number of vehicles Tesla sold and delivered would break records. By delivering over 200,000 vehicles (and selling them), Tesla didn’t just break records. It went Plaid mode. What does this mean? Gali from HyperChange took a dive and pointed out that Tesla’s production rate has now surpassed 800,000 cars per year. (Tesla produced 206,421 cars in the 2nd quarter. Multiply that by 4 and you get 825,684). Although this sounds little compared to legacy auto, this is a game-changer for those rooting for EVs and clean energy. It’s also a game-changer for a company that many said would fail.