AstraZeneca's (AZN) Koselugo approved in the EU for children with neurofibromatosis type 1 and plexiform neurofibromas
AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and MSD's Koselugo (selumetinib) has been granted conditional approval in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN) in paediatric patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) aged three years and above.