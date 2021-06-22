AstraZeneca's (AZN) Koselugo approved in the EU for children with neurofibromatosis type 1 and plexiform neurofibromas

Valneva Awarded FDA Breakthrough Designation for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate. This new U.S. Milestone Follows FDA Fast Track and EMA PRIME Designations. Saint Herblain (France), July 7, 2021 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Breakthrough Therapy Designation intends to facilitate and expedite development and review of new drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions where preliminary clinical data demonstrates that the drug may have substantial improvement for at least one endpoint over available therapies1.