Plug Power (PLUG) Misses Q1 EPS by 4c

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.12), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $72 million versus the consensus estimate of $76.87 million.

www.streetinsider.com
