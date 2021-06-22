Repligen (RGEN) to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Toulouse, France based Polymem S.A. ("Polymem"), a leading industrial expert in the development and manufacture of hollow fiber membranes and modules.