Repligen (RGEN) to Acquire Polymem S.A.

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Toulouse, France based Polymem S.A. ("Polymem"), a leading industrial expert in the development and manufacture of hollow fiber membranes and modules.

www.streetinsider.com
