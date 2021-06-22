Cancel
Redwood City, CA

Man Arrested For Allegedly Grabbing Teenage Girl In Coffee Shop

By Bay City News Service
SFGate
 16 days ago

Redwood City police arrested a 35-year-old man last week for allegedly grabbing a teenage girl in a coffee shop, the Redwood City Police Department said Monday. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Friday to the Teaspoon coffee, tea and dessert bar at 2361 Broadway after receiving reports that the man, identified as Brandon Yamagata, approached the unnamed 16-year-old girl in front of the shop and grabbed her arm in an effort to pull her away.

