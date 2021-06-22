Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest – NBC News: New warning about the delta COVID strain

By ADAMS NEWS
b969fm.com
 16 days ago

There’s a new warning about a fast-spreading strain of coronavirus first discovered in India. While the Senate is taking up voting rights legislation this week with a key vote possible as soon as today. This is the latest news. Here’s Mark Mayfield.

b969fm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nbc#Voting Rights#Delta#Nbc News#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Senate
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwhbl.com

UK records 35,204 new ‘Delta’ COVID cases in latest week

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has reported 35,204 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 111,157, Public Health England said on Friday. The Delta variant now comprises 96% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that vaccines were...
Public Healthwach.com

Vaccinated woman contracts delta strain, health officials concerned about variants

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Raychel Gramling was shocked when she discovered both she and her husband, who are fully vaccinated, contracted the delta strain of the coronavirus. "My husband went on a work trip and that’s where he was exposed to it. We’re both fully vaccinated but he started kind of having the textbook symptoms. He lost his sense of smell, his taste, and then he had a fever. It was just every day there was something different. Started to get a fever and lost my sense of taste and smell, and I’ve had terrible congestion and now a really horrible cough. I can’t imagine, assuming my symptoms would probably be a lot worse if we weren’t vaccinated. He’s already fine, it hit him for a few days, and it’s like it’s gotten a lot worse than it did him," Gramling told WACH FOX News.
WorldCourthouse News Service

WHO Warns Delta Strain Poses Global Risk

(CN) — The head of the World Health Organization on Friday warned the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus poses a serious risk for the world. The threat posed by the fast-spreading Delta variant, which first emerged in India last October, has become the main concern at this stage of the pandemic, prompting new travel restrictions and raising alarms around the world.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Delta Plus: As U.S. grapples with Delta variant, India raises alarm over a new COVID strain mutated from it

New Delhi — Doctors and epidemiologists are closely monitoring the rise of yet another coronavirus variant that has been detected in almost a dozen countries, including the U.S. Concern that the so-called Delta Plus variant — a mutation of the now-widespread Delta strain first detected in India — could be more infectious and cause more significant health problems than other variants prompted Indian officials this week to label it a "variant of concern."
Ulster County, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Vaccinated New Yorker Tests Positive For “More Dangerous” COVID-19 Delta Strain

A vaccinated New Yorker has tested positive for the "more infectious and more dangerous" COVID-19 Deltra strain. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan was notified by New York State health officials that a vaccinated Ulster County resident tested positive for the Delta strain of COVID-19. "This incident is a critical reminder that while we have made great strides in fighting this virus, we are not out of the woods yet," said Ryan.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy