Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Duterte threatens to arrest Filipinos who refuse vaccination

edglentoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country if they would not cooperate with efforts to end a public health emergency. President Rodrigo Duterte, who is known for his public outbursts and...

www.edglentoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filipinos#Vaccinations#Ap#Justice#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
Philippines
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Politicskfgo.com

Philippines’ Duterte ‘seriously thinking’ about VP race

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday gave the strongest hint yet that he might seek the vice presidency in next year’s election, saying he was now “seriously thinking” about running. Speaking at a televised meeting with his political party allies, Duterte, 76, who is not permitted to...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Philippines' Duterte Ponders Play for Power as Political Exit Looms

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte might be barred from a second term in office, but don't be surprised if he's still running the country after a presidential election next year. The popular Duterte gave the strongest hint yet that he might seek the vice presidency, saying on Wednesday...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japan to face Covid challenges with PH, ' a true friend'

Jul. 9—JAPANESE Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide said Japan will work to surpass the unprecedented challenges brought about by the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic with the Philippines, whom he calls "a true friend, closer than a brother." Suga sent his personal message to the Filipinos following the arrival Thursday evening...
Healthkurv.com

In Myanmar, The Military And Police Declare War On Medics

(AP) — In Myanmar, the military has declared war on health care workers. Medics were early and fierce opponents of the military’s takeover of the nation’s government in February. Security forces are arresting, attacking and killing medical workers and have dubbed them enemies of the state. Medics have been driven...
Public HealthLynchburg News and Advance

South Korea's cases jump to 1,200 amid slow vaccination

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Wednesday reported 1,212 new cases, a steep rise in coronavirus infections unseen since the winter outbreak as it slips into another surge while most of its people are still unvaccinated. Health experts say the government sent the wrong message by pushing for...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Thailand turns Bangkok terminal to hospital as Covid-19 worsens

(July 7): Thailand plans to convert a terminal at the nation’s main international airport into a field hospital as a surge in coronavirus infections that’s straining the nation’s public health system shows little sign of easing. Airports of Thailand Pcl, operator of the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, has been asked to...
Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Malaysian medical gloves makers plead with government over reopening

Bangkok — Producers of medical gloves in Malaysia on Thursday called on the government to allow factories forced to close as part of a strict lockdown to resume operating. The Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) said its members had received "a flood of messages from embassies and hospitals around the world" over the recent closure of factories in the industrialized region of Selangor, where, the group said, around 58 per cent of the world's medical and surgical gloves are made.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Benigno Aquino III obituary

A chain-smoking bachelor with a penchant for Coca-Cola and video games, Benigno Aquino III, who has died aged 61 of renal failure as a result of diabetes, attracted as much attention for his lifestyle habits as for his political successes as Philippine president from 2010 until 2016. Among them were reviving the economy, combating domestic corruption and defending his nation’s territory against China in the international court.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

(CNN) — It is time to impose vaccine mandates and passports. The Covid-19 vaccines continue to perform extraordinarily well, but the rate of infection is worsening in unvaccinated populations. The Delta variant is offering a sobering reminder that the pandemic has faded in much of the country but certainly not ended.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns of New "Smoldering Threat"

Despite nearly 70% of Americans being fully vaccinated, things aren't looking good for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Too many people are unvaccinated. Many of them will catch and spread the virus. The virus could mutate into something far worse. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC.s All in With Chris Hayes yesterday to sound an alarm. If you've been vaccinated, or haven't, you need to hear these five points, which could save your life. Read each of them, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy