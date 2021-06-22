Tech leads way to Wall Street rebound as Powell promises steady hand
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street rebounded Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly as the dollar and oil gave up earlier gains. Led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, Wall Street closed Tuesday higher, bouncing back from a sell-off set off last week by a Fed policy update that suggested officials believed rates would rise more quickly to counter rising inflation.www.streetinsider.com