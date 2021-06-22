Tech leads way to Wall Street rebound as Powell promises steady hand

Stocks were broadly lower Thursday on Wall Street as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious following the market's recent run of record highs. The S&P 500 index fell 1.1% as of 3:16 p.m. Eastern, a day after it hit its eighth all-time high in nine trading sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 380 points, or 1.1%, to 34,300 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.9%, on pace to snap a three-day run of closing highs. Technology companies, banks and industrial stocks accounted for a big share of the sell-off.