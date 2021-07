In one of our longest episodes of the Have Aloha Will Travel podcast yet, Kevin talks all about his recent trip to Maui. From rental car woes to catching a Haleakalā sunset, visiting the numerous businesses and shops throughout Haʻikū and staying at the truly luxurious Haʻikū House, Cat and Kevin talk at great lengths about the Valley Isle, so if you’re planning a trip to Maui, this is the episode to watch!