CNBC's Wapner Argues for Amazon (AMZN) Stock Split

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.