CNBC's Wapner Argues for Amazon (AMZN) Stock Split
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) ticks a little higher as CNBC's Scott Wapner argues for a possible stock split. One argument presented is that incoming CEO Andy Jassy could make his mark with a stock split. Another argument is that Amazon is the ultimate Main Street company but not Main Street stock. Further, if the company ever wants to be added to the Dow it needs to split.www.streetinsider.com