Allied Motion (AMOT) Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split
Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting today, approved a three-for-two stock split of the Company's common shares.