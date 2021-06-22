Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Allied Motion (AMOT) Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting today, approved a three-for-two stock split of the Company's common shares.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amot#Board Of Directors#Streetinsider Premium#Amot#The Company Rrb#Company#Allied Motion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsdallassun.com

Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Three-for-One Forward Stock Split

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one forward split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Subaru: Notice regarding disposal of own shares as restricted stock compensation

Subaru Corporation (the “Company”) hereby announces that its Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 370 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 29 of the Articles of Incorporation (written resolution in lieu of a Board of Directors meeting), resolved to dispose of its own shares as stock compensation as follows (the “Disposal of Own Shares”).
StocksStreetInsider.com

TEN Ltd (TNP) Declares $0.1 Quarterly Dividend; 4.7% Yield

TEN Ltd (NYSE: TNP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 14, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 13, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 4.7 percent. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

InterDigital (IDCC) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, or $1.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 14, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (APO) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACRO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “ACRO.U” commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “ACRO” and “ACRO WS,” respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Prices 4M Share IPO at $5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SNTG”.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Teads (TEAD) Files $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teads filed a $100 million IPO. The company plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker 'TEAD'. The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc (RNAZ) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) an emerging RNA oncology company, created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Utz Brands, Inc. For: Jul 06 Filed by: Shea Theresa Robbins

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StocksStreetInsider.com

VSE Corp. (VSEC) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

VSE Corp. (NASDAQ: VSEC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 14, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 13, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.8 percent. For...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.185 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share, or $0.74 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 14, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.4 percent. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Bumble Inc. (BMBL) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiates coverage on Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $65.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of BMBL at Outperform and set a $65 PT based on 14x EV/'22E revenue. We believe BMBL is the quality over quantity play in online dating, where our three part thesis is: 1) an expanding TAM driven by online producing increasingly durable outcomes vs. offline, 2) female-first driving differentiated monetization and profitability tailwinds and 3) pricing power in the category is just scratching the surface, which portends longer-term margin upside. Net-adds are the primary risk relative to MTCH but we think both can be long-term secular winners, albeit with different strategies around quantity vs. quality."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On 11 April, 2021 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 19/2021 of 26 March, 2021. The share buy-back program has been extended according to company announcement no. 33/2021 of 27 April 2021 with DKK 10 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

AZZ, Inc. (AZZ) Tops Q1 EPS by 26c, Updates Guidance

AZZ, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) reported Q1 EPS of $0.88, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $229.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. GUIDANCE:. AZZ, Inc. sees FY2022 EPS of $2.65-$3.05, versus the consensus of $2.70. AZZ, Inc. sees FY2022...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

MultiPlan Corp. (MPLN) reaffirms full year 2021 guidance it provided on May 13

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, is aware of ongoing discussions in the media and among the investor community regarding the potential impact of a reported policy change by one of MultiPlan's clients. MultiPlan’s policy is not to respond to speculation and to update investors only as a part of its regular reporting process, but in light of the level of interest in this subject, the Company feels compelled to respond.
Marketsmagnoliareporter.com

NYSE American will list Standard Lithium stock

Standard Lithium Ltd. has received approval to list its outstanding common shares on the NYSE American, LLC. Trading is expected to commence on the NYSE American at the open of markets on July 13 under the ticker symbol “SLI.” Trading on the OTCQX will cease concurrent with the NYSE American listing. The common shares of the company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol “SLI” concurrent with the NYSE American listing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

3,095 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Progressive Corp. (PGR) Added to BofA US 1 List

BofA Securities added Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) to its US 1 List ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 45,704 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,704 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.21% of Cutera worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy