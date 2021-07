With the digital advertising marketplace dominated by Facebook and Google and regularly offering lower and lower ad rates, more and more publishers that once depended on a free advertising-based model for their digital content are shifting to a paywall subscription model. The latest is Gannett’s USA Today, which is transitioning to a paywall, but plans to keep a fair bit of its news in front of that. Here’s more on that from a piece they published both online and in their print edition Wednesday, bylined from publisher Maribel Perez Wadsworth and editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll.