Education: 'Summer of 42' — Meet GNTC's Adult Education program graduates. Governor's Honors Program convenes at Berry.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 16 days ago

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Media release: One by one graduates of Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Adult Education program filed into the Conference Center at GNTC’s Gordon County Campus (GCC) on Thursday, June 17, to celebrate earning their General Educational Development® (GED®) diplomas. In order to maintain a socially distanced...

hometownheadlines.com
State
Georgia State
