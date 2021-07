BALDWIN, MD—Baltimore County Animal Services recently responded to an animal welfare complaint that resulted in the seizure of 48 dogs of various ages. The animals were found in areas with no air conditioning, some did not have water, and others showed signs of heat distress and lack of veterinarian care. All 48 dogs were brought to the main BCAS facility (13800 Manor Road in Baldwin) where testing has confirmed the Distemper virus in at least one of the puppies. Testing of all dogs at the Baldwin location is now underway.