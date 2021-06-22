Cancel
Business: $46 million in government contracts issued for Showa Best Glove in Menlo, Meggitt in Rockmart.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 16 days ago

Two Northwest Georgia companies have won a combined $46 million in government contracts, according to Defense Daily. Showa Best Glove Inc., Menlo, has been awarded a $37.6 million contract for capacity expansion of nitrile rubber gloves production for Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in care of Defense Assisted Acquisition. The contract is for the procurement of all needed material in order to stand up four nitrile glove lines capable of producing 66,666,667 gloves per month within 24 months. Work will be performed in Fayette, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by June 16, 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $37,583,749 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value (including options) of the contract is $81,284,996. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity. Please click for more.

