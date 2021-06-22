Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Romes Braves, at 20-20, open 12-game road trip tonight. Atlanta, Mets split double header; go at it again tonight. Hawks in Milwaukee to start east finals Wednesday.

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (curbside, carryout, Door Dash). Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Above: Read about a Berry football “commit” who’s fighting another big battle. Sept. 12: The Falcons begin the season against...

