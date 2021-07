AH: Hi, my name is Abbas. You can find me all over the internet as @bagmanstudios. I am an illustrator out of Michigan. I use the term illustrator instead of artist usually because ‘artist’ has such a serious tone, and I am not a very serious person. Although I do take making my non-serious illustrations very seriously. I have a website, bagmanstudios.com, and I sell prints and stickers and other nonsense out of there. Most days I am humbled that people would even look at my stuff, so managing to make a living selling it still feels like a passing dream to me. I’m very lucky to be in a position where my career is pursuing my passion projects. This is what eventually led me to this project, The BLORP. Baseball League of outer rim planets.