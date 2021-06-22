Dispatches from the Alleged Ghost Town (Volume 30)
I hereby give permission to my friends and close acquaintances to slap me across the face if ever I become the cranky person who says shit like “I won’t go downtown. It’s scary” or “It’s too hard to park, so I won’t bother to go” or “Nobody goes to [insert description of place that plenty of people are going to and the person talking would know that if they removed their head from out their ass]”. The thought of losing touch with reality in that way makes me cringe, yet I know it’s not an inevitable trajectory.www.realhartford.org