Hartford, CT

Dispatches from the Alleged Ghost Town (Volume 30)

RealHartford
RealHartford
 17 days ago
I hereby give permission to my friends and close acquaintances to slap me across the face if ever I become the cranky person who says shit like "I won't go downtown. It's scary" or "It's too hard to park, so I won't bother to go" or "Nobody goes to [insert description of place that plenty of people are going to and the person talking would know that if they removed their head from out their ass]". The thought of losing touch with reality in that way makes me cringe, yet I know it's not an inevitable trajectory.

RealHartford

RealHartford

ABOUT

Life in Hartford, Connecticut, and beyond. Exploration, wandering, transportation, transit, art, and environment.

 http://www.realhartford.org
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
