Dispatches from the Alleged Ghost Town (Volume 30)

There have been thousands of articles published referring to Hartford’s “Little Italy,” yet so far, no mention of “Little Peru” has been made by the Courant even though there are — hold on, I’m counting — somewhere around seven Peruvian or Peruvian fusion restaurants on Franklin and Maple Avenues. Across town, there are another two Peruvian establishments on New Britain Avenue, one inside the Parkville Market on Park Street, one inside El Mercado on Park Street, and one at the corner of Main Street and Capitol Avenue. That’s only what I know of, and if by the time this publishes another one opens, I will not be surprised.