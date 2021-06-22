Slotkin Honors Local Groups On House Floor
8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin made the rounds to various Livingston County organizations and individuals Monday after honoring them last week in Congress. The Congresswoman took to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives last Thursday to place the accomplishments of district residents and organizations into the Congressional Record. On Monday, she delivered framed copies of the floor speeches to three of the four Livingston County honorees.www.whmi.com