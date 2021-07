Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir):Valuing the hard work put in by employees through the company's growth journey, Whatfix is granting them the option to liquidate up to 35% of their vested ESOPs. This is the first buyback by the company where over 80% of the eligible 175 employees have chosen not to liquidate their vested shares, thereby, reinforcing their trust in the future of the company.