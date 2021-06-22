Cancel
Environment

Intense Heat in Western U.S. States Worsens Ozone Pollution

bloomberglaw.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh temperatures across the western U.S. fueled surging ozone pollution levels in states like Texas, California, and Arizona. Some Texas cities clocked some of the worst ozone pollution of the year last week during the peak of the heat wave, according to data from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Counties in Dallas and Houston, with high temperatures pushing near 100 degrees, crossed the EPA’s threshold for “unhealthy” ozone pollution levels.

news.bloomberglaw.com
