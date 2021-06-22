Cancel
Uber Eats Wage Suit Advances Despite Gig Worker Rule Defense

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo soon to decide California rule’s impact on pending suit. Eats delivery drivers can proceed on misclassification class claims in California, a federal judge ruled Monday, because it’s too soon to decide how a recently-enacted gig worker status rule impacts already-filed lawsuits. Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton mostly denied Uber Technologies...

SocietyEater

For Transgender Uber Eats Drivers, ‘Right to Pride’ Is a Long-Overdue Change in Policy

On June 1, with Pride Month in full swing, Uber rolled out Right to Pride, an initiative designed to “empower a better experience for our LGBTQIA+ community, and particularly the transgender community,” according to the company’s website. While Uber had already created community guidelines that expressly forbid discrimination, as well as an in-app option to report it, the new initiative’s bulleted list of upcoming measures included changing the Uber app to allow “trans and nonbinary drivers and delivery people to display only their self-identified chosen first name,” as well as the establishment of a fund to help its drivers cover the costs of updating names and gender on legal IDs and records.
Businessstaradvertiser.com

Uber backtracks on return to office rule

Uber Technologies Inc. is reworking its plan for employees’ return to the office. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company will let staff work from anywhere as much as half the time, a slightly more lenient policy than the prior one. The new rule, which will go into effect in September, is...
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Uber Bid to Arbitrate PAGA Suit Denied by California High Court

The California Supreme Court denied app-based companies a foothold to challenge a unique state labor law Wednesday when it refused to consider. .'s argument that a driver must arbitrate employee status before suing the rideshare platform on behalf of the state. California appellate courts have uniformly rejected arguments made by...
Seattle, WAInternational Business Times

Uber Pays $3.4 Million To Seattle Drivers Due To Pandemic Gig Worker Law

Rideshare app Uber on Thursday agreed to pay more than $3.4 million to Seattle drivers for violations of the city's pioneering paid sick leave law for gig workers. The settlement includes $1.3 million in back pay, interest, damages, and civil penalties for 2,329 workers, as well as nearly $2.2 million in advance payment of unused paid time off to 15,084 workers, according to a press release.
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

Uber and Lyft Can’t Find Drivers Because Gig Work Sucks

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. You may have noticed recently that an Uber ride is more expensive than it used to be. As ride-hail companies Uber and Lyft hike prices to record heights during the COVID-19 pandemic, much commentary has settled on explaining this as a consequence of a "labor shortage" largely motivated by a lack of proper financial incentives.
Advocacyprotocol.com

Gig workers are prepping for a $100+ million battle against Uber, Lyft and DoorDash

Gig workers, labor activists, the NAACP New England chapter and other organizations are teaming up to fight Uber, Lyft and other gig-economy companies in Massachusetts. The group, The Coalition to Protect Workers' Rights, is anticipating a $100 million-plus ballot campaign from gig-economy companies seeking to classify gig workers as independent contractors.
San Diego, CAbloomberglaw.com

Law Firm Loses Most Of Its Lawsuit Against Ex-Associate, ClickUp

A San Diego business law firm saw its copyright and trade secret claims against a former associate and the software maker ClickUp dismissed by a federal judge in California, leaving only breach of contract claims. Derek Dahlin, who worked for Slate Law Group first as an independent contractor and then...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Job Bias Lawyer Who Sought $1 Million More in Fees Loses Appeal

Got $774,585 in fees after $1.3 million win for Muslim worker. Bid for more ‘meritless,’ warned about future fees litigation. An Illinois lawyer who recovered $1.3 million for a Muslim state transportation worker subjected to job bias failed to convince the Seventh Circuit the trial judge wrongly cut his attorneys’ fees request by nearly $1 million.
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

How a deal for gig workers fell apart

Depending on who you ask, the death of a deal between business and labor groups to allow many gig workers to unionize can be tracked to a few different points in the final days of the 2021 state legislative session. A state lawmaker who opposed the deal said that a May 17 Bloomberg News story quoting the head of the Transport Workers Union celebrating the agreement, which would have given ride-hailing and delivery workers collective bargaining rights but stopped short of reclassifying them as employees, botched its rollout. Some proponents of the plan said that there just wasn’t enough time left in session to address objections to the controversial proposal, especially after state Sen. Jessica Ramos, chair of the labor committee, spoke out against it. Others pointed to the second to last week of session, when one of the major unions reversed its support. But many of the proposal’s harshest critics simply put its time of death at “on arrival.”
Labor IssuesTravelPulse

Southwest Hopes Higher Wages Means More Workers

Barely a week after saying that a lack of planes and workers contributed to the decision to cancel numerous flights into July, Southwest Airlines is hoping more money equals more workers. Citing the need to attract and retain employees, Southwest will raise its minimum pay to $15 an hour for...
Economytearsheet.co

In-demand gig workers deserve on-demand payments

From drivers, to couriers, through to independent business consultants and advisors, a great worldwide shift to remote working and digital transformation has driven demand for flexible labor. But businesses face growing competition to secure the services and skills of the most sought-after gig economy workers. The most in-demand workers want to be paid on-demand.
EconomyPosted by
Vice

Uber CEO Delivers Uber Eats for a Few Hours, Says Everything Is Fine

Since its inception over a decade ago, Uber has deployed public relations to distract from the many reported problems with its business model, such as paying drivers wages so low they’ve been forced to sleep in their cars, or choose between working or risking COVID-19, or go hours without using the restroom. On Saturday, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi continued this tradition by tweeting that he spent a few hours delivering Uber Eats and posting how much he made.

