The NBA Challenge Rule Needs Revision This Off Season

The sports industry is always looking for ways to enhance and create better fitting rules in the competitive sports world. This can increase the competition, create more opportunity in games, and refresh the game for fans and most importantly – the players. This is exactly what the NBA (National Basketball Association) is doing by implementing the NBA in-game coach’s challenge. The idea of the recently implemented coaches challenge rule has been a controversial new addition to the NBA. As it is early, we are seeing that there are tweaks and changes that must be made to enhance this new rule.