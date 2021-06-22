Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The NBA Challenge Rule Needs Revision This Off Season

By Jacob Tracy
mediamilwaukee.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sports industry is always looking for ways to enhance and create better fitting rules in the competitive sports world. This can increase the competition, create more opportunity in games, and refresh the game for fans and most importantly – the players. This is exactly what the NBA (National Basketball Association) is doing by implementing the NBA in-game coach’s challenge. The idea of the recently implemented coaches challenge rule has been a controversial new addition to the NBA. As it is early, we are seeing that there are tweaks and changes that must be made to enhance this new rule.

mediamilwaukee.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba Basketball#New Challenge#Espn#Warriors#Twitter#The Houston Rockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret This Season

No matter how well (or disastrous) the 2020-21 season has gone for every NBA team, there's bound to be at least one move they've grown to regret. This could be a free-agent signing, trade, draft pick, coaching hire, a rumored move that never actually happened, or any number of things.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Jay Williams Drama

What would the NBA playoffs be without a simmering beef between a current player and a former player-turned-analyst? We’re seeing it play out with Kevin Durant and Jay Williams. On Get Up! this morning, Williams relayed an apparent story about the time Durant approached him at a holiday party and...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife, Jada Crawley.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Agrees With Michael Jordan, Says He Couldn't Stand Isiah Thomas: "He Would Be Smiling All In Your Face Acting Like He’s Your Friend And Stuff, Taking The Biggest Cheap Shots Ever"

Isiah Thomas is one of the most controversial basketball players of all time. He was the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons leader, earning a bad reputation around the league with their questionable style of play. Recently, Reggie Miller talked about Zeke and his personality on the court, agreeing with his nemesis...
fadeawayworld.net

How The Golden State Warriors Can Create The Next Superteam: 3 Perfect Targets

The Golden State Warriors went as far as they could have possibly gone by missing the playoffs as they lost the play-in games. Stephen Curry was at his MVP best, averaging 32.0 PPG, but the team didn't have enough around him with Klay Thompson missing the entire season. But Warriors fans shouldn't fear, because a superteam could be on the way.
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAnewsbrig.com

3 reasons why Golden State Warriors should target Pascal Siakam in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Golden State Warriors did not have a very successful 2020-21 season despite Stephen Curry producing his best-ever individual season. As a result, they have been linked with a potential move for the Toronto Raptors’ versatile forward Pascal Siakam. The Raptors look set to enter a rebuild and will in all probability enter the 2021-22 NBA season without star man Kyle Lowry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy