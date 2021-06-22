Lawsuit filed by students against Indiana University’s COVID Vaccine Mandate
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, several Indiana University students filed a federal lawsuit against IU challenging its draconian COVID Vaccine Mandate. The lawsuit alleges that IU has violated both the students’ constitutional rights as well as Indiana’s Vaccine Passport Law. IU’s Mandate requires every student to take the COVID vaccine. If a student refuses to do so, the student will suffer “strong consequences,” including canceled class registration, terminated student ID, and restrictions from participation in any on-campus activity. These consequences amount to virtual expulsion from IU if a student refuses to get the COVID vaccine.www.wbiw.com