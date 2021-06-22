Cancel
Lawsuit filed by students against Indiana University’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

 17 days ago

FORT WAYNE – On Monday, several Indiana University students filed a federal lawsuit against IU challenging its draconian COVID Vaccine Mandate. The lawsuit alleges that IU has violated both the students’ constitutional rights as well as Indiana’s Vaccine Passport Law. IU’s Mandate requires every student to take the COVID vaccine. If a student refuses to do so, the student will suffer “strong consequences,” including canceled class registration, terminated student ID, and restrictions from participation in any on-campus activity. These consequences amount to virtual expulsion from IU if a student refuses to get the COVID vaccine.

CollegesPosted by
Hartford Courant

Federal court dismisses Yale student’s lawsuit suit seeking tuition reimbursement for ‘virtual’ learning during pandemic

A Yale University student has been rebuffed in his attempt to collect at least a partial reimbursement from the school for the full tuition payment he made in the 2020 spring semester — a semester the school limited to online “virtual” learning during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Janet Hall dismissed the suit by Ohio undergrad Jonathan Michel concluding in large ...
Lynchburg, VAWHSV

Former Liberty University employee files discrimination lawsuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Liberty University employee has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming he was discriminated against by the university based on race under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Kelvin Edwards, who played football for Liberty in the 1980s and then played for the...
Arizona Stateazpbs.org

Arizona’s ban on mask mandates in schools criticized by health experts

PHOENIX – Health experts are concerned that Arizona’s recently approved budget, which bans public schools and universities from enforcing mask mandates and COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students, is endangering public health across the state. In a virtual panel assembled by the Committee to Protect Health Care, a national advocacy organization...
Kutztown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Kutztown University hosting COVID vaccine clinic for students, faculty, community

KUTZTOWN, Pa. | Kutztown University announced it will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, July 9, at KU's Student Recreation Center. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open to students, employees, community members and children ages 12 and older, school officials say. Vaccines are also free of charge, and no registration is required.
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

Masks now optional for fully vaccinated on IU campuses

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University faculty, staff, and students have been stepping up in extraordinary numbers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations to protect themselves and the IU community. As a result of the reduced incidence of COVID-19 and enhanced safety across IU campuses resulting from these high vaccination rates, effective immediately, masks...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose

Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

FSSA launches the Indiana Pregnancy Promise Program

INDIANA – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has recently launched the Indiana Pregnancy Promise Program, a free, voluntary program for pregnant Medicaid members who use opioids or have used opioids in the past. The program provides support during the prenatal period and for 12 months after the end of pregnancy. Individuals who participate in the Pregnancy Promise Program will be connected to prenatal and postpartum care, other physical and mental health care, and treatment for opioid use disorder.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Missouri mother-of-two, 45, who didn't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over fears of side effects dies after contracting Indian 'Delta' variant

A Missouri mother-of-two who didn't get vaccinated against COVID-19 because she feared side effects has died after contracting the Indian 'Delta' variant. Tricia Jones, 45, from Grain Valley, was hesitant about getting the shot after hearing news reports about people suffering rare side effects such as blood clots or heart inflammation and decided to wait.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

A group of Yale University students and alumni is calling on the Yale Corporation, the university's governing board, to reinstate a petition process through which aspiring trustees could become candidates for open board seats.

The board announced in late May that it had done away with the long-standing petition process after determining it “no longer serves the best interests of the university,” according to a written explanation of the decision from senior trustee Catharine Bond Hill. She said petition candidates have frequently been campaigning...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

How Newark failed to release data on students’ learning loss during the pandemic

After extended school closures caused limited learning during the pandemic, newly released standardized test results show that Newark students struggled this year and the district had the information but failed to share it with the public. Nearly 80% of third graders and almost 90% of fourth graders would “not meet the passing score” on state math exams, according to a district analysis of the tests. In addition, the students likely continued to slip behind as remote learning stretched on.
Posted by
The Independent

School wins legal battle to electric shock children to ‘correct behaviour’

A federal court of appeals ruled on Tuesday that a Massachusetts school for children with disabilities can continue administering electric shocks to its students.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had previously banned the electric shock treatment used at the Judge Rotenberg Center, Canton. The institution created the controversial treatment to correct aggressive or self-harming behaviour in adults and children.The school, along with a group of parents and guardians of students, had challenged the previous FDA ban. The court of appeals for the DC Circuit found that the treatment falls into medical regulations and therefore is beyond the FDA’s remit of control.“With...

