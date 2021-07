A bipartisan infrastructure agreement could be brought up on the Senate floor as soon as the week of July 19, a source confirmed to The Hill. The bipartisan group of negotiators is still working to turn their $1.2-trillion, eight-year framework into legislation. But the source said that the Senate "could move to" the bipartisan deal as soon as the week of July 19 "as part of the two track strategy to move both the budget resolution and [bipartisan] bill through the Senate in the upcoming work period."