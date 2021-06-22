Cancel
Traffic

GasBuddy predicts another spike in gasoline prices

By Network Indiana
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices are likely going to be bouncing around between slightly below $3 per gallon and $3.19 for the rest of the summer, according to GasBuddy. “You’ll be lucky if you find it under $2.75 and you probably won’t find it over $3.15, except in a few spots,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Supply and demand are pretty well-matched. Continued strong COVID recovery could boost global demand, but in the U.S., things may be as good as they get in terms of demand.”

#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Covid
