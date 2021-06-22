GasBuddy predicts another spike in gasoline prices

Gas prices are likely going to be bouncing around between slightly below $3 per gallon and $3.19 for the rest of the summer, according to GasBuddy. “You’ll be lucky if you find it under $2.75 and you probably won’t find it over $3.15, except in a few spots,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Supply and demand are pretty well-matched. Continued strong COVID recovery could boost global demand, but in the U.S., things may be as good as they get in terms of demand.”