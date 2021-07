In the normal course of events, it takes between ten and fifteen years to develop and receive authorization for a vaccine to reach the public. The case of the Covid-19 vaccines was spectacularly different. Creating a vaccine in one year is no small feat and required unprecedented cooperation between governmental policy-makers, healthcare officials and institutions, and private sector pharmaceutical companies. Both administrations used the Defense Production Act to speed-up the development and distribution of vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to combat the pandemic that had basically shut-down huge swaths of the American economy.