Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

1st Week of Summer

By Vivian Gonzalez
WSVN-TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was hot on Monday with the Heat index, or Feels like Temps, hovering near 100°. What is the Heat index? You are outside and the temp is 90°. The humidity will be played by a sponge. You are walking and start to sweat, if there is little humidity in the air, the sponge will soak up your sweat (evaporation), and you will cool down. BUT if you start to sweat and there’s too much humidity, this means the sponge is saturated and can’t pick up your sweat. The outcome is that you feel hotter. This is the Heat Index. The temp is still 90° but it feels hotter on your skin because your sweat cannot evaporate and allow you to cool down.

wsvn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWSVN-TV

Typical Summer Weekend

Some Saharan dust has settled into South Florida, but it won’t be totally dry. A typical rain chance is in place. Therefore, look for morning sun with a passing shower on the breeze and sea breeze inland storms this afternoon with the daytime heat. More of the same is expected. The breeze builds on Sunday along the coast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy