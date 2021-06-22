1st Week of Summer

It was hot on Monday with the Heat index, or Feels like Temps, hovering near 100°. What is the Heat index? You are outside and the temp is 90°. The humidity will be played by a sponge. You are walking and start to sweat, if there is little humidity in the air, the sponge will soak up your sweat (evaporation), and you will cool down. BUT if you start to sweat and there’s too much humidity, this means the sponge is saturated and can’t pick up your sweat. The outcome is that you feel hotter. This is the Heat Index. The temp is still 90° but it feels hotter on your skin because your sweat cannot evaporate and allow you to cool down.