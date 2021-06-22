Cancel
Buying Cars

Peugeot showcases new design language in 308SW

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeugeot has showcased its new design language in its new 308 SW estate car, which is set to arrive in UK showrooms early next year. Following on from the launch of the Peugeot 308 hatchback, the new 308 SW will see the more practical and spacious model made available with the option of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain for the first time.

