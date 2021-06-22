Cancel
MLB

Dodgers undone by Urías' early struggles

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO -- The first two rounds between the Dodgers and Padres had no shortage of late-inning heroics, bad blood and drama. Round three didn’t get off to the start the Dodgers would’ve liked. Los Angeles’ offense was held in check by a dominant Yu Darvish and Julio Urías struggled...

Mookie Betts
Max Muncy
Julio Urías
Corey Seager
Cody Bellinger
Yu Darvish
Blake Snell
#Baseball Game#Padres#Il
San Diego Padres
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLB

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Not Worried About LA’s Struggles

The Dodgers are mired in a mini tailspin, losing each of their last 4 games in new and increasingly frustrating ways. Starting pitching has kept the team in games, but has given up early leads to the Padres and now Cubs over this stretch of struggling. However, the real problem has been the offense.
MLB

Dodgers: What’s Really Wrong With Julio Urías? Should LA Trade for Another Starter?

For the first part of the 2021 Season, Julio Urías was one of the Dodgers’ most dependable starters but has slid into a bit of a funk of late. We discuss Julio’s recent struggles and if they’re a result of fatigue and or MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances and if he’ll be able to get back to turning in quality starts for LA.
MLB

Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Dominating for Dodgers

Bickford struck out two in a perfect inning against the Cubs on Sunday and has held opponents without an earned run in 14 of his 15 appearances since joining Los Angeles. The right-hander's 2.70 ERA and 1.14 WHIP on the season look solid enough, but those numbers improve to 1.72 and 1.02, respectively, since Bickford debuted with the Dodgers on May 23. Aside from a rough outing against Texas on June 13 during which he was charged with three earned runs without getting an out, he has appeared nearly impossible to score upon. Since the blowup against the Rangers, Bickford has hurled 8.2 scoreless innings, registering a 12:3 K:BB and giving up only four hits.
MLB

Devils Talking Padres – Padres sweep Dodgers, host struggling Diamondbacks

The latest episode of Devils Talking Padres out! East Village Times staff writers Dominic Stearn and Bobby Murphy are here to talk about the latest in Padres baseball. We discussed the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and previewed the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. – Intro. – Series recap...
MLB

The Struggles of Jurickson Profar

As the Padres were transitioning from upstart to powerhouse over the offseason, they signed Jurickson Profar to a three year deal. It was a relatively quiet move for a team that did some big things over the winter, but a three year deal for a fourth outfielder, or super-utility man, is bold. It was a signing that signified the importance of depth for a team competing in the same division as the godfather of depth, the Dodgers. Profar, a former number one overall prospect, spent the early days of his career suffering through shoulder injuries and poor performance before finally breaking out in 2018 as an average hitter who can play everywhere competently. His 2020 was spent doing just that for the Padres as he covered five different positions, played nearly everyday and put up a career high 111 wRC+. That’s how you get yourself a three year deal without being the prototypical everyday starter.
MLB

Kevin Gausman struggles with control in loss to the Dodgers

RHP Kevin Gausman took the loss on Tuesday when he surrendered three runs on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts over five innings as the Dodgers defeated the Giants 3-1. Fantasy Impact:. Gausman had command issues in this one, striking out just four, which matched a season-low while...
MLB

Adbert Alzolay gets knocked out early and Anthony Rizzo exits with lower back tightness in the Chicago Cubs' 7-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay never got comfortable Sunday night at Dodger Stadium. His command issues were apparent early in a first inning that saw the rookie throw more balls than strikes. The trend continued into the second, when the game got away from the Cubs. The Dodgers tagged Alzolay for six runs in the inning, including a grand slam, and the Cubs offense couldn’t chip away at the deficit in a 7-1 loss.
MLB

Betts, Muncy early HRs propel Bauer, Dodgers over Giants 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Early blasts by Mookie Betts and Max Muncy helped propel the Los Angeles Dodgers to a key win in the first of a two-game set against the San Francisco Giants. Betts and Muncy hit back-to-back home runs to begin the bottom of the first inning, leading...
MLB

Dodgers: Why Has LA Struggled Against the Padres, By the Numbers

After getting swept in San Diego last week, the Dodgers own a 3-7 record against the Padres in 2021. A big reason why the Dodgers lost all three games was their pitiful offense. They scored a total of seven runs in the series. San Diego certainly deserves credit for game...
MLB

Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Still an option for Dodgers in 2021

Gray is progressing from his shoulder impingement and is an option to contribute to the big club at some point this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. A few weeks after Gray went down with the shoulder issue, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts mentioned that the right-hander could have received his first big-league call-up if not for the injury. While he hasn't yet returned to game action, Gray has been working toward a return by tossing multiple bullpen sessions and a simulated game. That likely still puts him weeks away from even being considered an option for the big club, but Roberts suggested Saturday that the team is keeping Gray in mind as a potential contributor once he gets healthy. The Dodgers could be in need of a fifth starter depending on the outcome of the league's investigation into the assault and sexual assault allegations made against Trevor Bauer.
NBC Chicago

Observations: Dodgers Jump on Adbert Alzoaly Early, Cubs Drop Series

The Cubs lost 7-1 to the Dodgers on Sunday, in a otherwise competitive four-game series. With the loss, the Cubs drop the series 3-1. Here are 10 observations from the game:. Unfortunately for the Cubs, Clayton Kershaw fared much better on Sunday than he did the last time he faced the Cubs. After the shortest outing of his career last month at Wrigley Field, Kershaw held the Cubs to one run through eight innings on Sunday.
MLB

Dodgers’ bullpen steps in early, carries the load to keep win streak going

WASHINGTON — It’s a bullpen day-and-a-half now. Already down a starter for Sunday’s game, a one-hour, 44-minute rain delay cut Clayton Kershaw’s day short after four innings and put the Dodgers’ bullpen to work early. Five relievers each put up a scoreless inning in a 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals Saturday night.
MLB

Marlins 5, Dodgers 4: Win streak is no more after a frustrating game

—— Marlins rookie starter Trevor Rogers is an All-Star, and while the Dodgers gave him more trouble than he usually faces, he managed to still be effective. Rogers allowed two singles in the 2nd, but didn’t give up any damage. The 3rd was different as Walker Buehler led off with a surprising double, a passed ball advanced him to third, and then a Chris Taylor double and a one-out Justin Turner single drove in the game’s first runs to make it 2-0.
MLB

Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Labors in Miami

Buehler gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings during Monday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision. Remarkably, it's the first time through 17 starts this season the right-hander failed to complete six frames....
MLB

Dodgers: Scott Alexander to be Activated Early Next Week

The Dodgers may be getting another fresh arm to help manage the upcoming workload as Scott Alexander could soon be making his return to the active roster. The southpaw reliever has been sidelined with shoulder inflammation since early May. It’s taken him quite a while to recover, but his return couldn’t come at a better time. After appearing in back-to-back games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Dave Roberts expects Alexander to be activated early next week.
MLB

Dodgers’ early birds get the win, complete sweep of Nationals

WASHINGTON >> You have to get up pretty early in the morning to beat the Dodgers these days — and sometimes not even then. After playing late Saturday into Sunday and finishing up at about 12:30 a.m., the Dodgers visited their luggage at the team hotel briefly then returned for a holiday special 11 a.m. start Sunday morning.
MLB

L.A. Dodgers-Miami Runs

Dodgers third. Walker Buehler doubles to deep center field. Chris Taylor doubles to deep right center field. Walker Buehler scores. AJ Pollock lines out to left field to Jesus Sanchez. Justin Turner singles to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging. Will Smith reaches on error. Justin Turner to second. Fielding error by Joe Panik. Steven Souza Jr. lines out to left field to Jesus Sanchez.
MLB

Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen on All-Star omission: ‘Insulted … then you move on’

I guess you have to put up a 0.00 ERA with zero blown saves for me — for me — to get that recognition. Especially me doing this for a long time. Four relievers were voted onto the NL All-Star staff — Mark Melancon of the Padres, Craig Kimbrel of the Cubs, Alex Reyes of the Cardinals and Josh Hader of the Brewers.
MLB

Alfaro homers in 8th, Marlins end Dodgers' 9-game streak

MIAMI --  Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins ended the Los Angeles Dodgers nine-game winning streak with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Alfaro, who was 2-for-31 in his previous nine games, drove a slider from Dodgers reliever Victor González (3-1)...

