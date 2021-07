It was a strange one across the organization, as every affiliate except San Antonio took the loss in some high-scoring affairs. Most notably, El Paso finished a suspended game, only to have the following, regularly scheduled contest suspended later in the evening due to more inclement weather. In the Arizona Complex League, the Brewers Gold have yet to begin play due to health and safety protocols, so the ACL Padres got an extra night off rather than making the trip to Maryvale.