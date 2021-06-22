Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

New documentary explores Princess Diana’s life and legacy 60 years on from her birth

tatler.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt remains one of the most shocking moments of modern royal history: when the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s life was tragically cut short, following a car accident in August 1997. Her reputation as one of the Royal Family’s most beloved and memorable figures prevails, however, even 24 years on from her death. Now, to coincide with that would have been Diana’s 60th birthday on 1 July 2021, a new documentary will explore her life and the indelible mark she made.

www.tatler.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Robin Bextor
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Documentary#The Royal Family#Crown And Country#Social Media#English#British#Reel To Reel Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldfemalefirst.co.uk

Princess Diana's astrologer reveals predictions for baby Lilibet

Princess Diana's astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed her predictions for baby Lilibet - the baby daughter of Diana's son Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan. Princess Diana’s astrologer has revealed what she thinks is written in the stars for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

How Princess Diana's Cannes film festival dress was inspired by another famous royal

It has been just over 34 years since a 26-year-old Diana, Princess of Wales, graced Cannes film festival's famous La Croisette red carpet alongside her husband, Prince Charles, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cannes. Her choice of dress for the occasion has gone down in the annals of fashion history as one of her greatest: an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, featuring a chic scarf that she tied behind her so that it flowed as a train. She accessorised with flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings and matching bracelet.
CelebritiesFox News

Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret struggled as a 'spare,' Princess Diana’s biographer claims

Being a royal "spare" comes with plenty of challenges no one is prepared for. And as the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret experienced just that. Princess Diana’s biographer, Andrew Morton, recently penned a book about the late sibling titled "Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters," which explores their fierce devotion for each other, and the tensions they endured along the way.
Celebritiesfox5ny.com

On what would have been her 60th birthday, Princess Diana’s memory lives on

LONDON - More than 20 years have passed since Princess Diana took her last breath, yet she lives on in hearts and minds as a beloved figure in Britain and beyond. The once shy school teacher charmed the nation when Prince Charles announced their engagement in February 1981. The two married that July, earning Diana Spencer the title princess of Wales.
Traffic Accidents850wftl.com

Statue of Princess Diana unveiled by her sons

(London) — The statue of the late Princess Diana was unveiled by her two sons today on what would’ve been her 60th birthday. Prince William and Prince Harry buried the hatched for a few hours to unveil the bronze statue of their mum at her former home in London. The...
WorldPosted by
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Statue Including a Black Boy Was Decided by William & Harry Years Ago

The world finally had the opportunity to see what Prince Harry and Prince William have been working on for the last four years in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana. The brothers were involved in every last detail (even making sure her nose was on point) and that got us wondering whether the inclusion of a young Black boy in the final design was a suggestion made by Prince Harry.
WorldIn Style

Princess Diana's Statue Pays Homage to Her Signature Style

Princess Diana was one of the most photographed people in history, giving sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley had a nearly infinite number of reference photos to pull from for his statue of the late royal which was unveiled today. While much was said about the reported tension between Prince William and Prince Harry at the statue's debut, many eagle-eyed royal fans noticed a not-so-subtle homage to Diana's signature style in the statue's outfit. Diana was known for many show-stopping outfits and scene-stealing ensembles, Rank-Broadley chose a tuxedo-pleated button-up shirt, simple A-line skirt, and bold, wide belt, an accessory that Diana turned to again and again at public events.
WorldPosted by
Us Weekly

Princess Diana’s Statue Engraved With a Poem From Her 2007 Memorial Service

A solemn tribute. The new statue of Princess Diana includes a special detail calling back to a previous memorial for the late royal, Kensington Palace confirmed. “Beneath the statue is a plinth engraved with The Princess’ name and the date of the unveiling,” the palace said in a press release on Thursday, July 1. “In front of the statue is a paving stone engraved with an extract after the poem The Measure of A Man which featured in the programme for the 2007 memorial service for The Princess.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Nickname Princess Diana Used To Call Prince William

The British royal family is well-known for the cutesy and unusual nicknames its various members have for one another. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made headlines (and stirred up some controversy) when they named their daughter Lilibet, drawing inspiration from Queen Elizabeth II's childhood pet name, as CNN noted, though the girl will go by Lili. Among those who called the queen Lilibet was her husband, the late Prince Philip. Of course, Philip also had others nicknames for his wife, which were much more... unique. According to Mirror UK, the Duke of Edinburgh often affectionally referred to his wife as "cabbage," which is featured on Netflix's hit series "The Crown."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

From the Panorama interview to her funeral, the key moments in Princess Diana’s final years

On what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry have unveiled a statue in her honour installed at Kensington Palace.The statue, created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, has been placed in one of Diana’s favourite places, the Sunken Garden on the palace grounds.Harry has returned to the UK from California, where he has settled with his wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to reveal the statue side-by-side with his brother. They first commissioned the statue in 2017, on the 29thanniversary of their mother’s death.Before the tragic accident that claimed her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy