New documentary explores Princess Diana’s life and legacy 60 years on from her birth
It remains one of the most shocking moments of modern royal history: when the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s life was tragically cut short, following a car accident in August 1997. Her reputation as one of the Royal Family’s most beloved and memorable figures prevails, however, even 24 years on from her death. Now, to coincide with that would have been Diana’s 60th birthday on 1 July 2021, a new documentary will explore her life and the indelible mark she made.www.tatler.com