Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Predication of oxygen requirement in COVID-19 patients using dynamic change of inflammatory markers: CRP, hypertension, age, neutrophil and lymphocyte (CHANeL)

By Eunyoung Emily Lee, Woochang Hwang, Kyoung-Ho Song, Jongtak Jung, Chang Kyung Kang, Jeong-Han Kim, Hong Sang Oh, Yu Min Kang, Eun Bong Lee, Bum Sik Chin, Woojeung Song, Nam Joong Kim, Jin Kyun Park
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe objective of the study was to develop and validate a prediction model that identifies COVID-19 patients at risk of requiring oxygen support based on five parameters: C-reactive protein (CRP), hypertension, age, and neutrophil and lymphocyte counts (CHANeL). This retrospective cohort study included 221 consecutive COVID-19 patients and the patients were randomly assigned randomly to a training set and a test set in a ratio of 1:1. Logistic regression, logistic LASSO regression, Random Forest, Support Vector Machine, and XGBoost analyses were performed based on age, hypertension status, serial CRP, and neutrophil and lymphocyte counts during the first 3 days of hospitalization. The ability of the model to predict oxygen requirement during hospitalization was tested. During hospitalization, 45 (41.8%) patients in the training set (n = 110) and 41 (36.9%) in the test set (n = 111) required supplementary oxygen support. The logistic LASSO regression model exhibited the highest AUC for the test set, with a sensitivity of 0.927 and a specificity of 0.814. An online risk calculator for oxygen requirement using CHANeL predictors was developed. “CHANeL” prediction models based on serial CRP, neutrophil, and lymphocyte counts during the first 3 days of hospitalization, along with age and hypertension status, provide a reliable estimate of the risk of supplement oxygen requirement among patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crp#Hypertension#Oxygen Therapy#Lymphocyte#Crp#Random Forest#Support Vector Machine#Auc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
ScienceNature.com

Pulmonary adverse drug event data in hypertension with implications on COVID-19 morbidity

Hypertension is a recognized comorbidity for COVID-19. The association of antihypertensive medications with outcomes in patients with hypertension is not fully described. However, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), responsible for host entry of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) leading to COVID-19, is postulated to be upregulated in patients taking angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs). Here, we evaluated the occurrence of pulmonary adverse drug events (ADEs) in patients with hypertension receiving ACEIs/ARBs to determine if disparities exist between individual drugs within the respective classes using data from the FDA Spontaneous Reporting Systems. For this purpose, we proposed the proportional reporting ratio to provide a statistical summary for the commonality of an ADE for a specific drug as compared to the entire database for drugs in the same or other classes. In addition, a statistical procedure, multiple logistic regression analysis, was employed to correct hidden confounders when causative covariates are underreported or untrusted to correct analyses of drug-ADE combinations. To date, analyses have been focused on drug classes rather than individual drugs which may have different ADE profiles depending on the underlying diseases present. A retrospective analysis of thirteen pulmonary ADEs showed significant differences associated with quinapril and trandolapril, compared to other ACEIs and ARBs. Specifically, quinapril and trandolapril were found to have a statistically significantly higher incidence of pulmonary ADEs compared with other ACEIs as well as ARBs (P < 0.0001) for group comparison (i.e., ACEIs vs. ARBs vs. quinapril vs. trandolapril) and (P ≤ 0.0007) for pairwise comparison (i.e., ACEIs vs. quinapril, ACEIs vs. trandolapril, ARBs vs. quinapril, or ARBs vs. trandolapril). This study suggests that specific members of the ACEI antihypertensive class (quinapril and trandolapril) have a significantly higher cluster of pulmonary ADEs.
ScienceNature.com

Monocyte-driven atypical cytokine storm and aberrant neutrophil activation as key mediators of COVID-19 disease severity

Epidemiological and clinical reports indicate that SARS-CoV-2 virulence hinges upon the triggering of an aberrant host immune response, more so than on direct virus-induced cellular damage. To elucidate the immunopathology underlying COVID-19 severity, we perform cytokine and multiplex immune profiling in COVID-19 patients. We show that hypercytokinemia in COVID-19 differs from the interferon-gamma-driven cytokine storm in macrophage activation syndrome, and is more pronounced in critical versus mild-moderate COVID-19. Systems modelling of cytokine levels paired with deep-immune profiling shows that classical monocytes drive this hyper-inflammatory phenotype and that a reduction in T-lymphocytes correlates with disease severity, with CD8+ cells being disproportionately affected. Antigen presenting machinery expression is also reduced in critical disease. Furthermore, we report that neutrophils contribute to disease severity and local tissue damage by amplification of hypercytokinemia and the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps. Together our findings suggest a myeloid-driven immunopathology, in which hyperactivated neutrophils and an ineffective adaptive immune system act as mediators of COVID-19 disease severity.
Public Healthktwb.com

Indonesia has enough oxygen for COVID-19 patients -health minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has sufficient oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday, responding to concerns about pressure on supplies due to a surge in coronavirus infections in the country. Out of Indonesia’s total oxygen production capacity, only a quarter was being used to...
ScienceNature.com

Dynamic changes in transposable element and gene methylation in mulberry (Morus notabilis) in response to Botrytis cinerea

DNA methylation has been proposed to regulate plant stress resistance. However, the dynamic changes in DNA methylation in woody plants and their correlations with pathogenic responses are not fully understood. Here, we present single-base maps of the DNA methylomes of mulberry (Morus notabilis) leaves that were subjected to a mock treatment or inoculation with Botrytis cinerea. Compared with the former, the latter showed decreased mCG and mCHG levels and increased mCHH levels. DNA methylation inhibitors reduced resistance gene methylation levels and enhanced mulberry resistance, suggesting that the hypomethylation of resistance genes affects mulberry resistance to B. cinerea. Virus-induced gene silencing of MnMET1 enhanced the expression of mulberry-resistance genes, thereby increasing the plant’s resistance to B. cinerea. We also found that MITEs play a dominant role in controlling DNA methylation levels. MITEs appear to be the main sources of 24-nt siRNAs that regulate gene expression through the RNA-directed DNA methylation pathway.
ScienceNature.com

Preoperative nomogram for microvascular invasion prediction based on clinical database in hepatocellular carcinoma

The presence of microvascular invasion (MVI) is a critical determinant of early hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) recurrence and prognosis. We developed a nomogram model integrating clinical laboratory examinations and radiological imaging results from our clinical database to predict microvascular invasion presence at preoperation in HCC patients. 242 patients with pathologically confirmed HCC at the Ningbo Medical Centre Lihuili Hospital from September 2015 to January 2021 were included in this study. Baseline clinical laboratory examinations and radiological imaging results were collected from our clinical database. LASSO regression analysis model was used to construct data dimensionality reduction and elements selection. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to identify the independent risk factors associated with MVI and finally a nomogram for predicting MVI presence of HCC was established. Nomogram performance was assessed via internal validation and calibration curve statistics. Decision curve analysis (DCA) was conducted to determine the clinical usefulness of the nomogram model by quantifying the net benefits along with the increase in threshold probabilities. Survival analysis indicated that the probability of overall survival (OS) and recurrence-free survival (RFS) were significantly different between patients with MVI and without MVI (P < 0.05). Histopathologically identified MVI was found in 117 of 242 patients (48.3%). The preoperative factors associated with MVI were large tumor diameter (OR = 1.271, 95%CI: 1.137–1.420, P < 0.001), AFP level greater than 20 ng/mL (20–400 vs. ≤ 20, OR = 2.025, 95%CI: 1.056–3.885, P = 0.034; > 400 vs. ≤ 20, OR = 3.281, 95%CI: 1.661–6.480, P = 0.001), total bilirubin level greater than 23 umol/l (OR = 2.247, 95%CI: 1.037–4.868, P = 0.040). Incorporating tumor diameter, AFP and TB, the nomogram achieved a better concordance index of 0.725 (95%CI: 0.661–0.788) in predicting MVI presence. Nomogram analysis showed that the total factor score ranged from 0 to 160, and the corresponding risk rate ranged from 0.20 to 0.90. The DCA showed that if the threshold probability was > 5%, using the nomogram to diagnose MVI could acquire much more benefit. And the net benefit of the nomogram model was higher than single variable within 0.3–0.8 of threshold probability. In summary, the presence of MVI is an independent prognostic risk factor for RFS. The nomogram detailed here can preoperatively predict MVI presence in HCC patients. Using the nomogram model may constitute a usefully clinical tool to guide a rational and personalized subsequent therapeutic choice.
Public HealthNIH Director's Blog

Ivermectin to prevent hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19 (IVERCOR-COVID19) a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

PMID: 34215210 PMCID: PMC8250562 DOI: 10.1186/s12879-021-06348-5 Background: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) has changed our lives. The scientific community has been investigating re-purposed treatments to prevent disease progression in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients. Objective: To determine whether ivermectin treatment can prevent hospitalization in individuals with early COVID-19. Design,...
Public HealthNature.com

Significance of peripheral blood indexes in differential diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2 and New Bunia virus

We aimed to provide a laboratory basis for differential diagnosis of COVID-19 and severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Clinical data were collected from 32 COVID-19 patients (2019-nCoV group), 31 SFTS patients (SFTS group) and 30 healthy controls (control group). For each group of hospitalized patients, a retrospective analysis was performed on specific indices, including cytokines, T-lymphocyte subsets, routine blood parameters, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT), and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for the indices revealed the differences among groups. Compared with the 2019-nCoV group, the SFTS group had a significantly and greatly decreased counts of WBC, absolute lymphocyte, PLT and absolute CD4+ T lymphocyte (P < 0.05); the IL-6, TNF-α, D-D and PCT levels of the SFTS group were higher than those of the 2019-nCoV group (P < 0.05). Compared with those of the SFTS group, the CRP and FIB levels of the 2019-nCoV group were greatly increased (P < 0.05). The ROC curves showed that area under the curves (AUCs) for FIB, PLT and TNF-α were greater than 0.85, demonstrating high diagnostic value. At the initial stage of SARS-CoV-2 or SFTS virus infection, PLT, FIB and TNF-α have definitive clinical value for the early and differential diagnosis of these two infections.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Identification and characterization of a novel ELN mutation in congenital heart disease with pulmonary artery stenosis

Congenital heart defects, one of the most common birth defects, affect approximately 1% of live birth globally and remain the leading cause of infant mortality in developed countries. Utilizing the pathogenicity score and inheritance mode from whole exome sequencing results, a heterozygous mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) in elastin (ELN) was identified among 6,440 variants in a female proband born with an atrial septal defect accompanied by pulmonary artery stenosis. Results of RT-PCR showed that the mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) did not affect the expression levels of ELN mRNA but increased protein level. The content of ELN truncate (functional component) was significantly lower in both the intracellular and extracellular compartments after mutation. These results indicate that the ELN mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) affected the protein truncate, which may be a functional component of ELN and play crucial roles for this pedigree. Here we report of an ELN heterozygous variant associated with congenital heart disease accompanied with pulmonary artery stenosis, which is less common. Based on our results, we speculate that this may be the main molecular mechanism underlying the mutation-led functional changes, and propose that the decrease of ELN protein level may cause this pedigree vascular abnormality, especially pulmonary artery stenosis, and reinforce the view that ELN insufficiency is the primary cause of these vascular lesions. This may be the main molecular mechanism underlying the mutation-led functional changes. Thus, systematic analysis not only enables us to better understand the etiology of this disease but also contributes to clinical and prenatal diagnosis.
HealthNature.com

Clinical laboratory tests and five-year incidence of major depressive disorder: a prospective cohort study of 433,890 participants from the UK Biobank

Prevention of major depressive disorder (MDD) is a public health priority. Identifying biomarkers of underlying biological processes that contribute to MDD onset may help address this public health need. This prospective cohort study encompassed 383,131 white British participants from the UK Biobank with no prior history of MDD, with replication in 50,759 participants of other ancestries. Leveraging linked inpatient and primary care records, we computed adjusted odds ratios for 5-year MDD incidence among individuals with values below or above the 95% confidence interval (<2.5th or >97.5th percentile) on each of 57 laboratory measures. Sensitivity analyses were performed across multiple percentile thresholds and in comparison to established reference ranges. We found that indicators of liver dysfunction were associated with increased 5-year MDD incidence (even after correction for alcohol use and body mass index): elevated alanine aminotransferase (AOR = 1.35, 95% confidence interval [1.16, 1.58]), aspartate aminotransferase (AOR = 1.39 [1.19, 1.62]), and gamma glutamyltransferase (AOR = 1.52 [1.31, 1.76]) as well as low albumin (AOR = 1.28 [1.09, 1.50]). Similar observations were made with respect to endocrine dysregulation, specifically low insulin-like growth factor 1 (AOR = 1.34 [1.16, 1.55]), low testosterone among males (AOR = 1.60 [1.27, 2.00]), and elevated glycated hemoglobin (HbA1C; AOR = 1.23 [1.05, 1.43]). Markers of renal impairment (i.e. elevated cystatin C, phosphate, and urea) and indicators of anemia and macrocytosis (i.e. red blood cell enlargement) were also associated with MDD incidence. While some immune markers, like elevated white blood cell and neutrophil count, were associated with MDD (AOR = 1.23 [1.07, 1.42]), others, like elevated C-reactive protein, were not (AOR = 1.04 [0.89, 1.22]). The 30 significant associations validated as a group in the multi-ancestry replication cohort (Wilcoxon p = 0.0005), with a median AOR of 1.235. Importantly, all 30 significant associations with extreme laboratory test results were directionally consistent with an increased MDD risk. In sum, markers of liver and kidney dysfunction, growth hormone and testosterone deficiency, innate immunity, anemia, macrocytosis, and insulin resistance were associated with MDD incidence in a large community-based cohort. Our results support a contributory role of diverse biological processes to MDD onset.
CancerNature.com

E-type prostanoid receptor 4 drives resolution of intestinal inflammation by blocking epithelial necroptosis

Inflammatory bowel diseases present with elevated levels of intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) death, which compromises the gut barrier, activating immune cells and triggering more IEC death. The endogenous signals that prevent IEC death and break this vicious cycle, allowing resolution of intestinal inflammation, remain largely unknown. Here we show that prostaglandin E2 signalling via the E-type prostanoid receptor 4 (EP4) on IECs represses epithelial necroptosis and induces resolution of colitis. We found that EP4 expression correlates with an improved IBD outcome and that EP4 activation induces a transcriptional signature consistent with resolution of intestinal inflammation. We further show that dysregulated necroptosis prevents resolution, and EP4 agonism suppresses necroptosis in human and mouse IECs. Mechanistically, EP4 signalling on IECs converges on receptor-interacting protein kinase 1 to suppress tumour necrosis factor-induced activation and membrane translocation of the necroptosis effector mixed-lineage kinase domain-like pseudokinase. In summary, our study indicates that EP4 promotes the resolution of colitis by suppressing IEC necroptosis.
ScienceNature.com

Human genetic variants identified that affect COVID susceptibility and severity

An individual’s genetics can influence their risk of infection and the severity of disease symptoms. A large international study has identified parts of the human genome that can affect the risk of severe COVID-19. Samira Asgari ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-2347-8985 0 &. Samira Asgari is in the Division of Genetics, Brigham and...
Public HealthNature.com

Detection of Begomovirus in chilli and tomato plants using functionalized gold nanoparticles

Begomoviruses are a major class of Geminiviruses that affects most dicotyledonous plants and causes heavy economic losses to farmers. Early detection of begomovirus is essential to control the spread of the disease and prevent loss. Many available detection methods like ELISA, immunosorbent electron microscopy, PCR or qPCR require expertise in handling sophisticated instruments, complex data interpretation and costlier chemicals, enzymes or antibodies. Hence there is a need for a simpler detection method, here we report the development of a visual detection method based on functionalized gold nanoparticles (AuNP assay). The assay was able to detect up to 500 ag/µl of begomoviral DNA (pTZCCPp3, a clone carrying partial coat protein gene) suspended in MilliQ water. Screening of chilli plants for begomoviral infection by PCR (Deng primers) and AuNP assay showed that AuNP assay (77.7%) was better than PCR (49.4%). The AuNP assay with clccpi1 probe was able to detect begomoviral infection in chilli, tomato, common bean, green gram and black gram plants which proved the utility and versatility of the AuNP assay. The specificity of the assay was demonstrated by testing with total DNA from different plants that are not affected by begomoviruses.
ScienceNature.com

Mariana-type ophiolites constrain the establishment of modern plate tectonic regime during Gondwana assembly

Initiation of Mariana-type oceanic subduction zones requires rheologically strong oceanic lithosphere, which developed through secular cooling of Earth’s mantle. Here, we report a 518 Ma Mariana-type subduction initiation ophiolite from northern Tibet, which, along with compilation of similar ophiolites through Earth history, argues for the establishment of the modern plate tectonic regime by the early Cambrian. The ophiolite was formed during the subduction initiation of the Proto-Tethys Ocean that coincided with slab roll-back along the southern and western Gondwana margins at ca. 530-520 Ma. This global tectonic re-organization and the establishment of modern plate tectonic regime was likely controlled by secular cooling of the Earth, and facilitated by enhanced lubrication of subduction zones by sediments derived from widespread surface erosion of the extensive mountain ranges formed during Gondwana assembly. This time also corresponds to extreme events recorded in climate and surface proxies that herald formation of the contemporary Earth.
ScienceNature.com

FHL-1 interacts with human RPE cells through the α5β1 integrin and confers protection against oxidative stress

Retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells that underlie the neurosensory retina are essential for the maintenance of photoreceptor cells and hence vision. Interactions between the RPE and their basement membrane, i.e. the inner layer of Bruch’s membrane, are essential for RPE cell health and function, but the signals induced by Bruch’s membrane engagement, and their contributions to RPE cell fate determination remain poorly defined. Here, we studied the functional role of the soluble complement regulator and component of Bruch’s membrane, Factor H-like protein 1 (FHL-1). Human primary RPE cells adhered to FHL-1 in a manner that was eliminated by either mutagenesis of the integrin-binding RGD motif in FHL-1 or by using competing antibodies directed against the α5 and β1 integrin subunits. These short-term experiments reveal an immediate protein-integrin interaction that were obtained from primary RPE cells and replicated using the hTERT-RPE1 cell line. Separate, longer term experiments utilising RNAseq analysis of hTERT-RPE1 cells bound to FHL-1, showed an increased expression of the heat-shock protein genes HSPA6, CRYAB, HSPA1A and HSPA1B when compared to cells bound to fibronectin (FN) or laminin (LA). Pathway analysis implicated changes in EIF2 signalling, the unfolded protein response, and mineralocorticoid receptor signalling as putative pathways. Subsequent cell survival assays using H2O2 to induce oxidative stress-induced cell death suggest hTERT-RPE1 cells had significantly greater protection when bound to FHL-1 or LA compared to plastic or FN. These data show a non-canonical role of FHL-1 in protecting RPE cells against oxidative stress and identifies a novel interaction that has implications for ocular diseases such as age-related macular degeneration.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of potential imaging and therapeutic targets for severe inflammation in COVID-19 patients

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been spreading worldwide with rapidly increased number of deaths. Hyperinflammation mediated by dysregulated monocyte/macrophage function is considered to be the key factor that triggers severe illness in COVID-19. However, no specific targeting molecule has been identified for detecting or treating hyperinflammation related to dysregulated macrophages in severe COVID-19. In this study, previously published single-cell RNA-sequencing data of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid cells from thirteen COVID-19 patients were analyzed with publicly available databases for surface and imageable targets. Immune cell composition according to the severity was estimated with the clustering of gene expression data. Expression levels of imaging target molecules for inflammation were evaluated in macrophage clusters from single-cell RNA-sequencing data. In addition, candidate targetable molecules enriched in severe COVID-19 associated with hyperinflammation were filtered. We found that expression of SLC2A3, which can be imaged by [18F]fluorodeoxyglucose, was higher in macrophages from severe COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, by integrating the surface target and drug-target binding databases with RNA-sequencing data of severe COVID-19, we identified candidate surface and druggable targets including CCR1 and FPR1 for drug delivery as well as molecular imaging. Our results provide a resource in the development of specific imaging and therapy for COVID-19-related hyperinflammation.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

High levels of neutrophil extracellular traps found in airways of severely ill Covid-19 patients

When researchers at Lund University in Sweden performed advanced analyses of sputum from the airways of severely ill Covid-19 patients, they found high levels of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). It is already a known fact that NETs can contribute to sputum thickness, severe sepsis-like inflammation and thrombosis. After being treated with an already existing drug, the NETs were dissolved and patients improved. The study has now been published in Molecular & Cellular Proteomics.
HealthNature.com

Improved functionality of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 in alleviating colonic inflammation by layer-by-layer microencapsulation

The low viability during gastrointestinal transit and poor mucoadhesion considerably limits the effectiveness of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 (Li01) in regulating gut microbiota and alleviating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In this study, a delivery system was designed through layer-by-layer (LbL) encapsulating a single Li01cell with chitosan and alginate. The layers were strengthened by cross-linking to form a firm and mucoadhesive shell (~10 nm thickness) covering the bacterial cell. The LbL Li01 displayed improved viability under simulated gastrointestinal conditions and mucoadhesive function. Almost no cells could be detected among the free Li01 after 2 h incubation in digestive fluids, while for LbL Li01, the total reduction was around 3 log CFU/mL and the viable number of cells remained above 6 log CFU/mL. Besides, a 5-fold increase in the value of rupture length and a two-fold increase in the number of peaks were found in the (bacteria-mucin) adhesion curves of LbL Li01, compared to those of free Li01. Oral administration with LbL Li01 on colitis mice facilitated intestinal barrier recovery and restoration of the gut microbiota. The improved functionality of Li01 by LbL encapsulation could increase the potential for the probiotic to be used in clinical applications to treat IBD; this should be explored in future studies.
GoogleNature.com

Herbicidal properties of antihypertensive drugs: calcium channel blockers

Herbicide resistance is a worldwide problem in weed control. This prompts researchers to look for new modes of action to slow down the evolution of herbicide-resistant weeds. This research aims to determine the herbicidal action of thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidines derivatives, which are well known as antihypertensive drugs. The phytotoxic effects of ten compounds were investigated using leaf disc discoloration test and seed germination bioassay. At concentrations of 125 to 250 mg/L, the 5-(3-Fluoro-phenyl)-7-methyl-5H-thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidine-6-carboxylic acid ethyl ester (c) was highly active against Oldenlandia verticillata and Eleusine indica. At application rates of 1.25 to 2.5 kg ai/ha, formulated c demonstrated selective post-emergence and pre-emergence herbicidal activity against O. verticillata, E. indica and Cyperus iria. In the crop tolerance test, formulated c outperformed the commercial herbicide diuron, with aerobic Oryza sativa being the most tolerant, followed by Zea mays, and Brassica rapa. The addition of calcium chloride partially nullified compound c's inhibitory effects on weed shoot growth, indicating that it has potential as a calcium channel blocker. Compound c acted by triggering electrolyte leakage without affecting photosystem II. These findings imply that c could be explored further as a template for developing new herbicides with novel modes of action.
CancerNature.com

Effective silencing of miR-126 after ischemic stroke by means of intravenous α-tocopherol–conjugated heteroduplex oligonucleotide in mice

Brain endothelial cells (BECs) are involved in the pathogenesis of ischemic stroke. Recently, several microRNAs (miRNAs) in BECs were reported to regulate the endothelial function in ischemic brain. Therefore, modulation of miRNAs in BECs by a therapeutic oligonucleotide to inhibit miRNA (antimiR) could be a useful strategy for treating ischemic stroke. However, few attempts have been made to achieve this strategy via systemic route due to lack of efficient delivery-method toward BECs. Here, we have developed a new technology for delivering an antimiR into BECs and silencing miRNAs in BECs, using a mouse ischemic stroke model. We designed a heteroduplex oligonucleotide, comprising an antimiR against miRNA-126 (miR-126) known as the endothelial-specific miRNA and its complementary RNA, conjugated to α-tocopherol as a delivery ligand (Toc-HDO targeting miR-126). Intravenous administration of Toc-HDO targeting miR-126 remarkably suppressed miR-126 expression in ischemic brain of the model mice. In addition, we showed that Toc-HDO targeting miR-126 was delivered into BECs more efficiently than the parent antimiR in ischemic brain, and that it was delivered more effectively in ischemic brain than non-ischemic brain of this model mice. Our study highlights the potential of this technology as a new clinical therapeutic option for ischemic stroke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy