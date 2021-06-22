Cancel
Detroit, MI

Suburban Propane & Brilliant Detroit Host “Street Fair” Celebration Complete with Music, Dancing and Over 300 Donated Meals

By Press Release
Americajr.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHIPPANY, N.J. — Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, over the past two days, provided a “street party” celebration complete with over 300 donated meals for the children and families of the Brilliant Detroit organization at its Osborn and Central Detroit neighborhood locations.

