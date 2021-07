Let's start out by stating the obvious: There isn't a Molly and she doesn't work at Amazon. Well - okay - maybe her name is Molly, but she certainly doesn't work for the popular online shopping website. The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about a new round of would-be phone scammers who are trying to solicit information from unsuspecting individuals. And, the scam seems to have made it's way to banks of phone numbers assigned out to Twin Ports residents.